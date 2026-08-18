Ludvig Aberg Features Fantasy Golf Picks (DraftKings) at the BMW Championship

The PGA Tour is headed to the Gateway City for a duel at the BMW Championship in the heart of America. The FedEx Cup Playoffs have been trimmed down to 50 golfers, and following the weekend, 30 will remain. These are the final two events of the main stint of the regular season. The PGA Tour will then resume its fall wrap-up to help golfers on the cutting block try to retain their PGA Tour cards.

Nonetheless, the tournament is a big one this week. Bellerive Country Club plays host, having last hosted the PGA Championship in 2018. The course will be very demanding, and that is exactly why we type up this article today. Below is your tournament and fantasy golf preview for the BMW Championship.

Key Course Metrics

In a hole-by-hole analysis of Bellerive, many things are found. Most of all, driving statistics will be of paramount importance. The course is tree-lined all over the place and has thinner, tree-lined fairways than many. In fact, Bellerive ranks as the 6th-narrowest course on the 2026 PGA Tour schedule.

Much of the driving difficulty will also be fueled by the length of the rough. While it is not anywhere near the level of a major championship, the rough is up. What that means is that golfers who drive the ball far will be penalized less, and those who drive it less far will be penalized more. It also puts a premium on driving accuracy.

Datagolf has a weekly "Course Fit" Plot that displays the "Relative Importance" of the week's golf course compared to the Tour average. Here are the findings for Bellerive.

Datagolf.com

The FedEx Cup Playoffs have also historically favored golfers who get "hot" at the right time. Tommy Fleetwood won the three-event playoffs by doing just that in 2025. Viktor Hovland and Patrick Cantlay are also recent exemplars.

Tournament History and Weather Report

Tournament history is generally a key factor in our weekly analysis. Bellerive does not play to that factor. Why? The BMW Championship changes its venue every single year. Bellerive has not hosted a PGA Tour event since the 2018 PGA Championship, and prior to that, the 2008 BMW Championship.

In 2018, Brooks Koepka won the event at a score of 16-under-par.

What we can do is compare Bellerive to the most similarly rated golf courses. Datagolf compares the following as >92% matches to Bellerive:

Royal Portrush

Oak Hill

TPC Boston

Bay Hill

Trending golfers at such courses feature Koepka, who also won the PGA Championship at Oak Hill, and Scottie Scheffler, who won at Royal Portrush in 2025.

As for the weather report, it is modest. Wednesday is going to bring some rain to the grounds, making birdies achievable on softer-landing approach shots.



As for the weather report, it is modest. Wednesday is going to bring some rain to the grounds, making birdies achievable on softer-landing approach shots.

Following some rain on Wednesday, the weekend will remain dry. Each and every playing day, the course will have zero rain, little-to-no wind, and temperatures in the mid-to-high 80s. It is going to play as fair as you could imagine. We expect a winning score to range in the mid-teens, with an exact projection of 14 under par.

Fantasy Golf Picks (DraftKings)

Ludvig Aberg ($9,700)

The Swedish phenom is in formidable form, with back-to-back top-9 finishes. He had only one event since January of 2026, in which Aberg's strokes gained was worse than the field average. That single event was the Travelers Championship, where his strokes gained was only 0.13 worse than the field average.

While Aberg has yet to win in 2026, his statistics show that the golf he is playing is among his best ever. Across the most similar golf courses, as listed above, Aberg has no finish worse than T-25 over 5 starts at those five specific tracks.

Chris Gotterup ($8,900)

Gotterup sets up as good as any second-tier golfer this weekend. He ranks 11th-best off the tee on the PGA Tour and 9th-best in total strokes gained. In fact, Gotterup ranks 8th in driving distance and 4th in driving distance (all drives). That will be a non-issue for the New Jerseyan

When Gotterup played the most similar course to Bellerive, Royal Portrush, he finished in sole 3rd place in the 2025 iteration of The Open. Over this calendar season, Gotterup also has 3 wins.

Sungjae Im ($7,000)

We get Im at quite a discount this week, rated worse than Rickie Fowler, Min Woo Lee, and Robert MacIntyre, who withdrew from last week's event.

Im fits our form metric, finishing 4th at the FedEx St. Jude Championship last week and top-15 in the two events prior to that. His game is quite well-rounded. Another strong weekend should deliver top-10 ability; well worth this price.

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