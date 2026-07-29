Chris Gotterup Features Top Fantasy Golf Picks (DraftKings) at the Rocket Classic

The PGA Tour has just two stops remaining before the start of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Many golfers are fighting for their PGA Tour lives right now, aiming to play well enough to keep their card. They will have every opportunity when teeing it up at the Rocket Classic this Thursday at Detroit Golf Club's North Course. Who will win? Let's try to forecast some contenders.

Key Course Metrics

Detroit Golf Club's North Course is certainly a high-level setup. It is a parkland-style course that demands driving accuracy to set up the best possible attack angles. The course will demand high-IQ golf and great form. Nobody can win here by fluke.

What we find is that, despite large fairways, off-the-tee statistics will be very important. Many fairways have bunkers in the way, and as stated above, the course demands the right angles. DataGolf.com's Relative Importance Plot showcases that fact.

Datagolf.com

The course does have massive greens, often lined with bunkers. Proximity to the hole will not be overly close, and thus the approach is not quite as important as one might think. Instead, putting matters heavily in the ability to turn lag putts into one-putts.

Our key metrics when selecting a fantasy golfer will be good form, sharp off-the-tee stats, strong putting form, and course history.

Tournament History and Weather Report

The golf tournament debuted in 2019. In 2025, it shortened its sponsor name to the "Rocket Classic," sponsored by Rocket Mortgage. The defending champion is the big-hitting South African, Aldrich Potgieter. Here are the last 5 winners:

2025: Aldrich Potgieter (-22)

2024: Cameron Davis (-18)

2023: Rickie Fowler (-24)

2022: Tony Finau (-26)

2021: Cameron Davis (-18)

The winner's average ranking pre-event was 67th in the world. The highest was Tony Finau (16th), and the lowest was Cameron Davis' 2021 win (134th).

The top-ranked golfer in the field is Cameron Young (3rd), followed by Russell Henley (5th) and Chris Gotterup (7th).

The weather report shows heavy winds leading into Thursday. Both Tuesday and Wednesday have wind gusts over 20 miles per hour, helping take moisture out of some greens and firm the putting.

There is zero rain in the forecast across the entire weekend. Thursday through Sunday, all will be in the 80s during the day. Some nights do have showers possible, so the course should not be overly firm, but it should certainly be faster rather than slower/soft.

Top Fantasy Golf Picks (DraftKings)

Chris Gotterup ($9,800)

The last time that Gotterup missed a cut was in February's Genesis Invitational. He has a T-18, T-11, and a win in his last 3 events. In Gotterup's 3 starts at the Rocket Classic, he has also never missed the cut.

Now, when viewing the key metrics, Gotterup ranks 9th on the PGA Tour off the tee. He ranks 26th in putting. Say less...

Ben Griffin ($8,900)

Griffin also has 3 starts at the Rocket Classic, flashing strong results. He has never missed the cut here, and his average finish is 25.7. Over Griffin's last 4 PGA Tour starts, he has an average finish of 21.8. Over his last 10 starts, Griffin has made 9 cuts with an average finish of 21.1, featuring two T-3's. If Griffin gets the job done this weekend, it will be due to his putting, which ranks 20th on the PGA Tour.

Jacob Bridgeman ($7,900)

Bridgeman is a value play at this price. The golfer has won this year's Genesis Invitational. Bridgeman has only one missed cut all season long, which was at the difficult PGA Championship. When it comes to Bridgeman's 2 starts at the Rocket Classic, he has a T-31 and T-26 finish.

Much like Griffin, Bridgeman will hang on the heels of his putting, which ranks 3rd on the PGA Tour. His season has shown him to be a high-floor golfer, thus well worth this price.

David Thompson ($7,700)

We have a golfer in Thompson who has 4 starts at the Rocket Classic, including a T-2, and has never missed the cut. Thompson finished strong at last week's 3M Open (T-7). His key metrics are not quite as strong, but the good form may be well worth this low price in a favorable field at the Rocket Classic. Thompson's strength here will be his driving, which he ranks 40th off the tee and then 21st in approach.

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