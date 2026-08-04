Cameron Young Tops Fantasy Golf Picks (FanDuel) at the Wyndham Championship

The PGA Tour will be wrapping up its regular season in Greensboro, North Carolina, at the Wyndham Championship. The event is the final chance for golfers to keep their PGA Tour cards and make the 100-man FedEx Cup Playoffs. What is in store this weekend? Leave that to us with the course and fantasy golf preview below.

Key Course Metrics

Sedgefield Country Club is an absolutely beautiful golf course design, created by the legendary Donald Ross. The course is set up to make the golfer think. Tee shots require precise angling for best approaches. There is also plenty of slope both on the fairways and green contours. Bunkers are strategically placed to make things difficult.

Nonetheless, the course has hardly any penal rough. Despite being a parkland golf course, the fairways are also quite wide open. While fairways may not be overly hard to find, nor will any penalty areas be, the course will demand accurate tee shots. As stated, approach angles will be important to getting close to the hole. That might make or break winning this golf tournament.

What we ultimately find is that Sedgefield CC is among the more beautiful, but also easier, courses on the PGA Tour. It will come down to great approach shots and putt execution. If we are being honest, it makes the tournament wide open for anyone who gets hot at the right time. Datagolf paints a picture of relative importance, as seen below.

Datagolf.co

Tournament History and Weather Report

Sedgefield Country Club has a long history of hosting this golf tournament, having done so since 2008. It has always made scoring easier, as shown in the scoring list below of the last 5 winners.

2025: Cameron Young (-22)

2024: Aaron Rai (-18)

2023: Lucas Glover (-20)

2022: Tom Kim (-20)

2021: Kevin Kisner (-15)

Weather will be a big factor in how low the golfers might get. The softer the greens, the easier those important approaches will become.

Showers and thunderstorms will be a daily threat. With the likelihood of heavy rain flowing through Greensboro, the course should ultimately play softer and more gettable. Given that driving distance is not all that important this week, we worry none about how a soft course will shorten the golf course.

The weather report is quite similar all weekend long. Highs will be in the mid-to-high 80s, with thunderstorm threats all day at a 30- 60% chance. Delays may very well come to the tournament at any point.

We expect the Wyndham Championship to play lower-scoring than usual. The winner has a very good chance of exceeding 20-under-par.

Fantasy Golf Picks (FanDuel)

Cameron Young ($12,800)

We rarely like to select the tournament favorite, but Young fits the profile with excellence. He is the defending champion, and Young's game has improved significantly since then. In fact, mere weeks after his win here, Young went on to be the best USA golfer in the Ryder Cup.

Young now has another 2 victories in 2026. He had a T-8 finish at the Rocket Classic last week and finished 2nd at The Open. Young may be argued as the strongest current golfer on the PGA Tour, including Scottie Scheffler.

Davis Thompson ($10,000)

The form on Thompson is very good right now. He has consistent top-8 finishes, and in his last 3 Wyndham Championships, Thompson has never finished worse than T-22. The golfer's biggest strengths are on approach and driving accuracy, both of which are very important to succeeding at this golf course.

Ryo Hisatsune ($9,300)

Hisatsune's shot matrix perfectly fits this golf course relative to his strengths. He is more accurate than 77% of PGA Tour players on driving the golf ball. He ranks in the top 11% off the tee and the top 13% on approach. The last time that Hisatsune missed a cut was at the Sony Open in January. He features a T-3 result at the 2024 Wyndham Championship.

JT Poston ($9,100)

Poston is a volatile but high-upside pick worth the risk. Poston is a North Carolina guy, familiar with this golf course and its green settings. In 2019, Poston won this event. He also finished T-11 in 2025 and T-7 in 2023.

Poston's profile has been up and down, seeing a win at the Memorial, but then a missed cut in his last event: The Open. We still trust Poston is familiar territory. He also happens to rank in the top 16% of PGA Tour golfers in driving accuracy, for what it is worth.

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