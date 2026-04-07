Ludvig Aberg, Patrick Reed Setup as Top Fantasy Golf Picks at the Masters Tournament

The Masters Golf Tournament has arrived. The azaleas mark the start of spring for many sports fans alike, and we have now arrived at the mecca of the golf world, where fans await at the first tee on Thursday morning. We are very excited to see the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Bryson DeChambeau attack this perfect golf course. Today, we will preview the big event from a fantasy golf perspective.

Key Course Metrics

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Augusta National is unique among all other courses in the world. The course demands shot-shaping and tee-to-green excellence. The course can be lengthy and will make you think like no other. The greens are very fast, yet not a key metric in deciding wins versus losses. Rather, that is scrambling around the green, where greens can be tough to hit, and par-5 go-for rates must be high.

Historically, Masters Champions rank highly in: Driving Distance, Around-the-Green, and Course History. Here is a list of many top categories to succeed in, thus handing said golfer a great chance of gaining a green jacket:

Played in the Masters; Finished Top-30 Last Time at Augusta

Strokes Gained: Around the Green (Last Month)

Driving Distance: Top 50 (2026)

Shot Shaping Ability (Intangible)

Strokes Gained: Tee to Green (2026)

Par 5 Scoring

Tournament History and Weather

The Masters Tournament rarely has its champion with a more 'random' name. It has happened, but very little does. Danny Willett is the prime example of a beneficiary of Jordan Spieth's all-time collapse. Generally, the winner of the tournament has played well here and ranked among the OWGR Top-30 worldwide. Here are the past winners:

2025: Rory McIlroy (-11)

2024: Scottie Scheffler (-11)

2023: Jon Rahm (-12)

2022: Scottie Scheffler (-10)

2021: Hideki Matsuyama (-10)

The final score will always fluctuate heavily based on the weather forecast. Luckily, Augusta National is well-suited to depend on perfect weather. The weather will be in the low-70s before the weekend and in the high-70s to low-80s on the weekend. Rain is near zero in percentage terms. Wind will fluctuate, but will be relatively under 10 MPH. We can expect a winner to be around -10 to -13, as has been the case recently.

Top Fantasy Golf Picks

Ludvig Aberg

He has made some people nervous with his poor recent final round finishes. However, Aberg is hot indeed. He has 3 straight top-5 finishes, which is vital to playing well at Augusta. In Aberg's 2 Masters starts, he has never finished outside of the top-7. It seems Aberg is maybe the most reliable name in the field, yet ranks among the 5th-7th most expensive golfers.

Min Woo Lee

There is an endless list of trends that the Masters Champions encounter leading up to the tournament. We discover all of those, such as Masters results, results leading into the weekend, Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, Driving Distance, and much more. 6 names meet all criteria that hit over 90% of the time, and Lee is the biggest longshot of them all to get and hit the green light. He has an innate ability to shape shots, and that suits Lee well at Augusta National.

Patrick Reed

The former Masters Champion is eating it up on the DP World Tour in an effort to get back on the PGA Tour. He has 2 wins and one 2nd-place finish in his last 5 starts on that tour. Reed also finished T-3 at the 2025 Masters. In his last 8 starts here, Reed has finished top-12 in 6 of those starts and not worse than T-36.

Maverick McNealy

Your long shot to do well this weekend is Maverick McNealy. He is top-30 in driving distance, as well as around-the-green. The next Masters champion will always have finished in the top-35 at his prior start at Augusta, where McNealy finished T-32 last time. He is an elite iron player, and that matters a lot in the Masters. McNealy does not meet all key metrics to win at Augusta, but he meets more than 95% of the field and is in our top-10 to win the green jacket.

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