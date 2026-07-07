Tommy Fleetwood Leads Fantasy Golf Picks (DraftKings) at the Genesis Scottish Open

The PGA Tour is headed overseas this weekend in preparation for next week's Open Championship. The flagship event will be the Genesis Scottish Open, which is held in North Berwick, Scotland, at The Renaissance Club. The track is one-of-a-kind in its link style. No single course is over a 90% match to the course, per DataGolf — a rarity.

Key Course Metrics

The Renaissance Club is a course that will value a unique subset of skills. The links golf course will allow driving distance with runout on the fairways. It is also wide open with minimal trees. While fescue is in play, fairways can be missed without penalty in most cases.

The top value-add will be that of driving distance. The next biggest key metric for success at the Scottish Open will be putting. The greens are heavily contoured, so landing approach shots within 10 feet will be uncommon. Lag putting and draining 10-20-footers can make all the difference.

The Relative Importance Plot by DataGolf this week shows the course to the rarity we call it. Approach and Scrambling are nearly irrelevant.

Datagolf.co

Tournament History and Weather Report

The Genesis Scottish Open has generally been friendly to scoring. It will rely heavily on the unpredictable weather in Scotland, but double digits are expected for a winning score. These are the past 5 winners:

2025: Chris Gotterup (-15)

2024: Robert MacIntyre (-18)

2023: Rory McIlroy (-15)

2022: Xander Schauffele (-7)

2021: Min Woo Lee (-18)

Tuesday is with spotty showers; temperatures in the low 60s much of the day. Wednesday brings sunny weather and a normal breeze, making the course softer and less firm.

The entire tournament from Thursday to Sunday will have intervals of sun and clouds. Rain could pop up in showers, but it is mostly not expected to become a factor. It will be classic Scottish weather in the 60s much of the weekend, with clouds and sun mixed in, and moderate winds. The course shall score to its normal expectation, which will be -15 to -20 for the winner.

Top Fantasy Golf Picks

Tommy Fleetwood ($9,400)

Fleetwood has finished T-14 or better in four straight events, and 5 of his last 6. In his 18 career starts between the Scottish Open and the Alfred Dunhill Links, which are held at St. Andrews, the most similar course to here, Fleetwood has never missed the cut.

Wyndham Clark ($9,200)

Clark is playing the best golf of his entire career right now. The best part of his game? His putter. He has been gaining an average of 1.65 strokes per round on putts ever since he made his first putting chance entering the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, 5 events ago. In 4 starts at the Scottish Open, Clark has an average finish of 15.5.

Robert MacIntyre ($9,000)

MacIntyre is a former winner of the Scottish Open and a native of Oban, Scotland. He comes off a T-10 at the Travelers Championship. The best part of MacIntyre's game, by far, is his putting, as highlighted by his player profile. It's a home game for the home favorite.

Sahith Theegala ($7,300)

A discount on Theegala is well worth the ceiling. Theegala finished T-4 at the 2025 Scottish Open, and while in form, he was much worse than he is now. Theegala has made 11 straight cuts and lost months US Open was his best statistical event since early March.

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