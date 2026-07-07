Chris Gotterup Tops Fantasy Golf Picks (FanDuel) at the Genesis Scottish Open

The PGA Tour is headed overseas this weekend in preparation for next week's Open Championship. The flagship event will be the Genesis Scottish Open, which is held in North Berwick, Scotland, at The Renaissance Club. The track is one-of-a-kind in its link style. No single course is over a 90% match to the course, per DataGolf — a rarity.

Key Course Metrics

The Renaissance Club is a course that will value a unique subset of skills. The links golf course will allow driving distance with runout on the fairways. It is also wide open with minimal trees. While fescue is in play, fairways can be missed without penalty in most cases.

The top value-add will be that of driving distance. The next biggest key metric for success at the Scottish Open will be putting. The greens are heavily contoured, and landing approach shots within 10 feet will not be common. Lag putting and draining 10-20-footers can make all the difference.

The Relative Importance Plot by DataGolf this week shows the course to the rarity we call it. Approach and Scrambling are nearly irrelevant.

Datagolf.com

Tournament History and Weather Report

The Genesis Scottish Open has generally been friendly to scoring. It will rely heavily on the unpredictable weather in Scotland, but double digits are expected for a winning score. These are the past 5 winners:

2025: Chris Gotterup (-15)

2024: Robert MacIntyre (-18)

2023: Rory McIlroy (-15)

2022: Xander Schauffele (-7)

2021: Min Woo Lee (-18)

Tuesday is with spotty showers; temperatures in the low 60s much of the day. Wednesday brings sunny weather and a normal breeze, causing the course to feel softer and less firm.

The entire tournament from Thursday to Sunday will have intervals of sun and clouds. Rain could pop up in showers, but it is mostly not expected to become a factor. It will be classic Scottish weather in the 60s much of the weekend, with clouds and sun mixed in, and moderate winds. The course shall score to its normal expectation, which will be -15 to -20 for the winner.

Top Fantasy Golf Picks

Xander Schauffele ($11,800)

Schauffele is the 2024 Open Champion, and with all 4 of his starts in the Genesis Scottish Open, he has an average finish of 16.5, plus a win at the event in 2022. As for Schauffele's 2026 form, he has not missed a cut since the Farmers Insurance Open in early February.

Chris Gotterup ($11,400)

Gotterup just won the John Deere Classic, and a year ago, he won this very event. He has 4 wins in the last 12 months, yet Gotterup is priced as the 9th-most expensive golfer of the week. He has missed just one single cut in all of 2026.

Tyrell Hatton ($10,500)

The Englishman knows how to win on links golf courses. Hatton has won the Alfred Dunhill Links at St. Andrews 3 times. In his 2 starts at the Genesis Scottish Open, Hatton has finished T-6 and T-24. In his last 2 starts, Hatton finished T-7 at the US Open and won LIV Golf Andalucia.

Tom Kim ($9,500)

Tom Kim's young career has been very volatile. However, it does show consistency when playing links golf. In Kim's 4 Scottish Open starts, he has an average finish of 10.3. Kim is also in good form, which featured a T-3 at the US Open and a T-15 at the RBC Canadian Open. The ceiling is there at a price outside the top 20 golfers.

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