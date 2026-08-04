Blades Brown Features Fantasy Golf Picks (DraftKings) at the Wyndham Championship

The PGA Tour will be wrapping up its regular season in Greensboro, North Carolina, at the Wyndham Championship. The event is the final chance for golfers to keep their PGA Tour cards and make the 100-man FedEx Cup Playoffs. What is in store this weekend? Leave that to us with the course and fantasy golf preview below.

Key Course Metrics

Sedgefield Country Club is an absolutely beautiful golf course design, created by the legendary Donald Ross. The course is set up to make the golfer think. Tee shots require precise angling for best approaches. There is also plenty of slope both on the fairways and green contours. Bunkers are strategically placed to make things difficult.

Nonetheless, the course has hardly any penal rough. Despite being a parkland golf course, the fairways are also quite wide open. While fairways may not be overly hard to find, nor will any penalty areas be, the course will demand accurate tee shots. As stated, approach angles will be important to getting close to the hole. That might make or break winning this golf tournament.

What we ultimately find is that Sedgefield CC is among the more beautiful, but also easier, courses on the PGA Tour. It will come down to great approach shots and putt execution. If we are being honest, it makes the tournament wide open for anyone who gets hot at the right time. Datagolf paints a picture of relative importance, as seen below.

Datagolf.com

Tournament History and Weather Report

Sedgefield Country Club has a long history of hosting this golf tournament, having done so since 2008. It has always made scoring easier, as shown in the scoring list below of the last 5 winners.

2025: Cameron Young (-22)

2024: Aaron Rai (-18)

2023: Lucas Glover (-20)

2022: Tom Kim (-20)

2021: Kevin Kisner (-15)

Weather will be a big factor in how low the golfers might get. The softer the greens, the easier those important approaches will become.

Showers and thunderstorms will be a daily threat. With the likelihood of heavy rain flowing through Greensboro, the course should ultimately play softer and more gettable. Given that driving distance is not all that important this week, we worry none about how a soft course will shorten the golf course.

The weather report is quite similar all weekend long. Highs will be in the mid-to-high 80s, with thunderstorm threats all day at a 30- 60% chance. Delays may very well come to the tournament at any point.

We expect the Wyndham Championship to play lower-scoring than usual. The winner has a very good chance of exceeding 20-under-par.

Fantasy Golf Picks (DraftKings)

Hideki Matsuyama ($9,500)

The season is peaking for Matsuyama, with back-to-back top-5 finishes and four straight top-14 finishes. The Masters Champion has played the Wyndham Championship 9 times, which features four top-15 finishes. The last time that Matsuyama missed a cut? The 2025 Valero Texas Open, 15 months ago.

Tom Kim ($9,200)

Kim is a former champion of the Wyndham Championship (2022), and he finally got back into the winner's circle with a win at last month's Scottish Open. Kim's form is very good right now, finishing T-20 at the 3M Open, and he ranks top-5% of the PGA Tour in approach. Kim is also top-24% in driving accuracy, and his shot matrix ultimately fits this golf course very well.

Blades Brown ($7,800)

Why not favor the 19-year-old? Brown has made 8 of 9 cuts in his 2026 PGA Tour starts. In those made cuts, Brown is averaging a finish of 16.6. Brown is going to be a star on tour in the coming years, and he expects to make his debut as a full-time PGA Tour golfer in 2027.

Sungjae Im ($7,700)

Im has fared very well at the Wyndham Championship, making every cut in his 7 showings. Not only has Im made every cut, but he has only once finished outside of the top-40 (41st). He has 3 times finished in the top-10 3 times, with a best result of T-2 in 2022.

Truth be told, Im's form is average right now. If he did do well anywhere, it might be at this golf course. This is purely an upside play based on course history and a lower price.

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