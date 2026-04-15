Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth Top Fantasy Golf Picks at the RBC Heritage

The PGA Tour is headed to play hangover golf with the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina. The event comes 4 days after the Masters concluded. Yet, the tournament is a signature event, thus bringing in top names for back-to-back weekends. Our fantasy golf preview sure enough finds some lucrative sticks to slot into our lineup(s).

Key Course Metrics

Harbour Town is a golf course designed by Pete Dye, similar to TPC-designed courses such as Sawgrass and River Highlands. The course will demand you to be that sharp off the tee, but the greens will be quite gettable. Dye's philosophy of golf course design was that of eye deception, but relative ease if you play to the right mindset. Harbour Town is more about IQ rather than pure skill as compared to other PGA Tour golf courses. These are the top metrics to consider this weekend:

Strokes Gained: Around the Green

Strokes Gained: Approach

Driving Accuracy

Course History

TPC Course History

Masters Performance Last Week

The week of the Masters is the most exhausting for all golfers. For those who played the event, we want them to have played well. If they are carrying momentum, that helps ease up the hangover into another big week.

Those who did not play in the Masters may have a leg up. Nonetheless, the key metrics listed above are highly important.

Tournament History and Weather

The RBC Heritage is generally a lower-scoring event, especially compared to other signature events. Our winner will likely get lower than -15 and, perhaps, below -20. Weather will play a factor as well, but rain will neither affect this course nor be an issue, given its coastal nature.

Past Winners:

2025: Justin Thomas (-17)

2024: Scottie Scheffler (-19)

2023: Matt Fitzpatrick (-17)

2022: Jordan Spieth (-13)

2021: Stewart Cink (-19)

As of now, the weather appears pure for the weekend. The temperatures will range from the 60s to the 70s, perhaps dipping into the low 80s. Rain is near 0% through Sunday, with a moderate chance of a shower in the afternoon. That can easily change over the next four days. Wind will then be moderate, considering the coastal, peninsula nature of this location — 6 to 15 MPH, varying.

Fantasy Golf Picks

Scottie Scheffler — $14,600 (FanDuel) | $13,500 (DraftKings)

Often, Scheffler must be skipped due to his high overall ownership. This week, he is too good to pass up. Scheffler fired a low weekend at the Masters, going from 12 shots back to losing by 1. Scheffler won at Harbour Town in 2024, and his game is the best in this event. Scheffler has 20 top-10 finishes in the last 12 months of golf.

Jordan Spieth — $10,600 (FanDuel) | $8,800 (DraftKings)

Spieth is a past winner of this event, with a T-18 in 2025 and a 2nd place finish in 2023. He has never missed the cut, nor has he ever come close in 9 starts at the RBC Heritage. Spieth's approach game is as good as it has been in years, being no worse than +0.4 strokes gained in approach per round over his last 6 events. Last week at Augusta, Spieth was +0.88 strokes gained from scrambling.

Sahith Theegala — $9,300 (FanDuel) | $7,600 (DraftKings)

Theegala is back from injury and playing great golf in 2026. Theegala last fired a top-10 finish at the Valero Texas Open, and he has made 9 of 10 cuts in 2026, including 5 top-20 finishes. Theegala is 16th on the PGA Tour in strokes gained of scrambling and 50th in strokes gained of approach. At Harbour Town, Theegala has made all 4 cuts, plus a T-9 and a 2nd-place finish in 2023-2024.

Brian Harman — $9,100 (FanDuel) | $7,000 (DraftKings)

Harman is playing a home game this week, less than an hour from his hometown of Savannah, Georgia. Harman finished T-3 at the 2025 RBC Heritage and was no worse than T-12 in his last three times here. Harman is the most experienced golfer in this field at Harbour Town Golf Links, with 16 years at the course, dating back to 2004, at the age of 17.

Harman's statistics are purely solid. That is good enough for the veteran to do well here. He is in the top 60 for strokes gained from scrambling and approach. He has also made his last 6 cuts.

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