Keegan Bradley Among 4 Top Fantasy Golf Picks (FanDuel) at the Travelers Championship

The PGA Tour is in the Constitution State of Connecticut for the Travelers Championship this weekend. It will be the final signature event, which is a no-cut tournament. Top names come to Cromwell, Connecticut, to get hot at the right time as they approach next month's Open Championship. Top names teeing up include Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, and Ludvig Aberg.

Key Course Metrics

TPC River Highlands will be contested on a standard TPC-course setup. It will require precision, especially on approach, and good tee shots. Especially being in the northeast in the rainy season, the rough will be modestly up. While some fairways are wide open, others are very tight and with demanding positioning for approach shots that can lead to birdie chances. Thus, driving the ball well will be very important.

At last week's US Open at Shinnecock Hills, the greens were extremely difficult. Poa Annua grass causes inconsistent lines, with the grass growing in all directions. At TPC River Highlands, the greens are a mixture of Poa Annua and Bentgrass. In simpler terms, the greens might be inconsistent at times, but they are generally labeled as easy to read.

As is any TPC golf course, approach and putting will be what wins the tournament. That requires positioning on tee shots. The course is generally going to be open to longer shots to get the job done if they get hot at the right time.

Tournament History and Weather Report

2025: Keegan Bradley (-15)

2024: Scottie Scheffler (-22)

2023: Keegan Bradley (-23)

2022: Xander Schaffele (-19)

2021: Harris English (-13)

The tournament recently had favored its home-region star, Keegan Bradley. The former Ryder Cup Captain is from Vermont and the nature of TPC River Highlands was, familiar to him. Thus, he has won 2 out of the last 3 tournaments.

The weather is very important. The northeast can get windy and rainy in late June. Here is how it looks day by day.

Monday and Tuesday lead into the week with a lot of heavy rainfall via thunderstorms and heavy showers. That will soften up the golf course, and while it shortens the run-out of tee shots, it will much more favor lower scoring with softer, spinier greens.

Wednesday will be sunny and in the mid-80's, perhaps re-firming up the greens. On Thursday, the course shall be deemed scoreable.

Thursday itself will be beautiful with a high of 82, no rain, and low wind. Friday is when it gets more testy, featuring 60% of rain showers throughout the day. Wind will be light, so the course will generally remain very scoreable despite the rain.

Saturday will remain with a very similar forecast to Friday. Sunday will be beautiful with a high of 87, no wind, and no rain. The winning score can absolutely reach 20-under par.

Top Fantasy Golf Picks

Xander Schauffele ($12,100)

Scottie Scheffler must be played against this week at his astronomical $14,800 price. Schauffele, the next-highest price, is our top pick. Course history will be important as high-IQ shots gain an advantage in TPC River Highlands' thinking-man's nature. Schauffele has won the tournament and has 5 top-20 finishes in 7 starts.

Lately, Schauffele has been playing great golf, with a T-11 at last week's US Open and top-20 finishes in 9 of his last 11 events. Schauffele is net-positive in all strokes-gained categories this season.

Sam Burns ($11,300)

Burns finished T-2 at the US Open and T-4 at The Memorial three weeks ago. He is 4th on the PGA Tour in strokes gained, putting. Burns is up to 7th in the world, per DataGolf. At last year's Travelers Championship, Burns finished T-17th. He is statistically playing the best golf of his career at this very moment, and that puts his ceiling above everyone's outside of Scheffler and Wyndham Clark.

Keegan Bradley ($9,800)

Bradley is a must-play at the event, which he has twice won twic and finished T-2 once. The golf Bradley is playing is not elite, but it is plenty good enough to succeed at. Bradley is playing it. It's Bradley on it. It's playing this course. He has finished T-21 or better in 4 of his last 8 events with only one missed cut (PGA Championship).

Harris English ($9,700)

English just barely missed the cut at the US Open last week, which has a very different layout and demands compared to TPC River Highlands. English has 9 top-25 finishes this season, and he is net-positive in every strokes-gained category. At last year's Travelers Championship, English finished T-4. In 2021, he won the entire thing. On a volatile golf course, in projecting a winner, we side with the proven winner at such a place.

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