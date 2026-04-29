Collin Morikawa, Chris Gotterup Top Fantasy Golf Picks at the Cadillac Championship

The PGA Tour is headed to a new location this weekend for the Cadillac Championship. The debut event will be hosted at Trump National Doral's Blue Monster Course. The design, updated by Gil Hanse, is widely acclaimed and now returns professional golf action. As for what to expect, today dives into the analysis and outlook for the 4-day event, helping us dominate the fantasy golf spectrum.

Key Course Metrics

The course has not seen PGA Tour golf since 2016. Though not much is reported to have changed, it will be vastly unfamiliar to most of this field. The Blue Monster earns its name for being filled with water, and where that is not, there is much sand. Ultimately, it may play similarly to courses such as TPC Sawgrass and PGA National — purely Floridian.

When weighing key metrics, the below should be considered without overcomplicating the analysis:

SG: Approach

SG: Tee-to-Green

SG: Putting

Driving Distance

Tournament History and Weather

The last time that the Blue Monster hosted a PGA Tour event was back in 2016. The Cadillac Championship itself is brand new. The event is a signature event, so many of the top names on the tour will be in attendance, including Scottie Scheffler. Here are the last 5 winners at Doral, although to be taken with a grain of salt (or sand).

2016: Adam Scott (-12)

2015: Dustin Johnson (-9)

2014: Patrick Reed (-4)

2013: Tiger Woods (-19)

2012: Justin Rose (-16)

The course did reach its peak form after renovations in 2014. As seen, the scoring went dramatically. The event expects to see a scoreable, challenging golf course. A winner with ideal weather shall be in the mid-teens.

The weather this weekend is expected to be very hot, even dipping into the 90s at times. There will also be zero rain before Sunday. That shall challenge scoring on this golf course with firm and unfamiliar conditions. The mid-teens score could fall to the mid-teens to -10, or so. Single-digits are in play.

Fantasy Golf Picks

Collin Morikawa

Perhaps the only golfers playing better than Morikawa right now are Scheffler and Rory McIlroy. Well, McIlroy is not showing up, much to the dismay of fans who wish to see him play, even though he seemingly plays fewer than 10 events per year. Morikawa is averaging no worse than 2.52 strokes gained per round over his last 5 tournaments. He has also finished no worse than T-7 in that time. He has the perfect, well-rounded game to nail approach shots and score competitively this weekend.

Chris Gotterup

Gotterup is now 11th in the Official World Golf Rankings and 6th in the FedEx Cup Standings. He won twice this season and finished T-25 or better in 7 of his 10 events played. Gotterup's driving distance will give him an edge on the >7,600 yards Blue Monster course, where Gotterup hits the ball regularly over 315 yards.

Si Woo Kim

Kim has a history of playing well at TPC golf courses. While Doral is not a TPC course, it plays much like one, given its water hazards, bunker placements, and the rewarding nature of hitting good approaches. Kim has made every cut in 2026, including 5 top-10's. When viewing his DataGolf profile, Kim has no weaknesses going into this event, projecting sky-high upside. Unfamiliarity with this course should be rewarded with consistent play.

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