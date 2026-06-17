Fantasy Golf US Open DraftKings DFS Picks Featuring Jon Rahm & Matthew Fitzpatrick

The third of the four majors in golf is back, being hosted at one of the hardest major championship courses in golf, Shinnecock Hills. Located in Southampton, New York, Shinnecock hosted the U.S. Open six times previously (1896, 1986, 1995, 2004, and 2018). The course typically plays as a par 70 at roughly 7,400 yards and is known for its firm, fast fairways, fescue rough, and exposed links-style conditions that have some of the most challenging green complexes known to man.

The US Open tends to be the hardest challenge in pro golf, and rewards players who mix great ball-striking (SG: approach) with a great up and down game (SG: around the green, bogey avoidance) In other words, it rewards great golfers, shocking! But players who can hit a decent number of greens and scramble when they don’t will have a great chance at success, as Shinnecock only has two par 5s, and won’t yield a ton of birdies.

Brooks Koepka won it last time the course hosted in 2018 with a final score of one-over par. Retief Goosen had the lowest-ever winning score with -4 under par. If you were a golf fan back in 2004, you’ll remember the greens got so firm and unplayable, they had the grounds crew go around and water down the greens with a hose during play.

Buckle up, this is one of the most fun tournaments to watch at arguably its toughest site. Here are some of my favorite picks for this week.

Check out our top FanDuel picks for this week's US Open!

Top Tier Picks

Jon Rahm ($11,500)

Do I need to write a reason for picking Jon Rahm? He did miss the cut here when the Open was played here in 2018. That makes Jon Rahm mad. You don’t want to see Jon Rahm mad starting from the first tee. The 2021 U.S Open Champion comes in as the points leader on the LIV Tour and finished tied for runner-up at the PGA championship. Expect the Spanish bull to come and make more noise than Spain did against Cape Verde.

Matthew Fitzpatrick ($8,900)

Want a cheaper former US Open winner (2022) who is coming in with great form and having his best season on Tour to date? Fitzpatrick has three wins this season (one in the Zurich Classic teamed up with his brother Alex), and is coming off a T2 in the RBC Canadian Open last week. He also finished T12 at Shinnecock in 2018 and is ranked 6th on Tour in SG: around the green. The baby-faced assassin is always a threat to contend in major championships.

Mid Tier Picks

Patrick Reed walks up hole 13 during a practice round for the U.S. Open golf tournament. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Patrick Reed ($7,900)

There’s a theme here with my picks. Reed is another major winner who’s also playing very well in the recent majors. Reed finished T12 at the Masters and T10 at the PGA Championship. The tougher the course, the better it seems to fit Patrick Reed. You don’t need PGA Tour stats to know that Reed’s short game is no joke.

Sam Burns ($7,700)

Burns is in the conversation for best player without a major victory. In all honesty he hasn’t been a great presence in the majors in his career. However, he’s steadily inserting himself into leaderboards more and more often, and the U.S Open is clearly the major he plays the best at. After missing the cut in his first U.S Open appearance, Burns has finished T41 (at Shinnecock), CUT, T27, T32, T9, and T7 in his last six U.S Open starts. He has just one other top 10 finish in the rest of his majors combined, a T7 at this year's Masters, signaling Burns is getting ready to make a move at Shinnecock.

Sleeper Picks

Jordan Spieth lines up a putt on the 14th green during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson golf tournament. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Jordan Spieth ($7,100)

Is it possible for a three-time major champion and former US Open Champion in his early 30s to be a sleeper? Sadly, Jordan Spieth of the 2010s and Jordan Spieth of the 2020s are simply two different golfers. Spieth missed the cut at Shinnecock by one shot in 2018, and hasn’t given anyone a ton of reason to expect a re-emergence of the Spieth of old to randomly show up this week. However, this is a course where getting up and down or even saving bogey from some precarious positions will save players. Spieth still has that ability to get up and down from inside of a trash can. Spieth does have a fairly high floor finishing T33 or better in 11 of 15 events. A finish inside the Top 30 makes him worth the value. A random re-emergence of 2010s Jordan could pay off big.

Cameron Smith ($6,900)

That’s right. Another major champion who’s being disrespected price-wise. Smith has not provided consistent results since his 2022 (British) Open Championship. Well actually, he has been consistent recently at majors. He missed six straight cuts from the 2024 Open thru the 2026 Masters…so not the consistency you want. He snapped that dry-spell with a T7 at the PGA Championship. Smith is one of the best putters in golf, and famously once had an 18-putt round. I’ll take the risk that that major dry spell was his one off-year, a player of his caliber is bound to bounce back, and possibly in a big way at a course that demands the putter be rock-solid.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: