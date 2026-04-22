Shane Lowry, Brooks Koepka Top Fantasy Golf Picks at the Zurich Classic

The PGA Tour is back in action this weekend with its sole team event of the season. The Zurich Classic will be hosted at TPC Louisiana, where teams will feature 2-man groups. The event will play two rounds of fourball and two rounds of foursomes (best ball and alternate shot). The event is unique to bet and breakdown, so leave it to us to analyze.

Key Course Metrics

TPC Lousiana is much like last weeks RBC Heritage at Harbour Town. The course is designed by Pete Dye, a designer who goes for visual challenges and ultimately, fan-friendly golf. The holes will introduce water and unique tee shots, many of which will require the golfer to be a thinking man and shy away from the many driver shots. Short game will matter, and ultimately, the course shall be set up to be scoreable. Short game in this format. This is what to look for when playing fantasy golf.

Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green

Strokes Gained: Putting

Team Chemistry (Intangible)

Betting Odds

The tournament requires many different metrics to consider than most. What matters is, obviously, pure skill in terms of recent scoring. This is not so much about driving the golf ball as it is about getting the ball in the hole, and more so about the big moments. Other than that, this is a team format, and chemistry matters. The best teams shall be teams of trust and communication: great friends.

The average betting odds of the Zurich Classic winner are shorter than the average PGA Tour event. Longshots will be fewer in play, contrary to popular belief.

Tournament History and Weather

2025: Ben Griffin/Andrew Novak (-28)

2024: Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry (-25)

2023: Davis Riley/Nick Hardy (-30)

2022: Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele (-29)

2021: Cameron Smith/Marc Leishman (-20)

The weather will be hit or miss. Thursday looks fantastic, with temperatures in the low 80s and no rain expected. Friday, however, could soften up the golf course with showers and thunderstorms that may linger into Saturday. Sunday is expected to turn very hot and humid, with a moderate risk of storms. The weather could greatly affect the course and benefit certain groups depending on when the rain falls and when they tee off. As for trying to use that to your advantage, that is unfortunately nearly impossible.

Best Fantasy Golf Picks

Ben Griffin/Andrew Novak

This duo won the Zurich Classic just one year ago. They are longtime friends from North Carolina. In SG: Around the Green, Griffin ranks 3rd on the PGA Tour while Novak is 71st. In putting, they are more middling, ranking 58th and 113th. Nonetheless, the duo has the upside and the proof of success here.

Karl Vilips/Michael Thorbjornsen

Both of these players are newer to the PGA Tour. However, they are not new to each other. The duo played alongside each other at Stanford, and last year, together they teamed up for a T-4 finish at the Zurich Classic. Thorbjornsen is considered a 'next star' on the PGA Tour, nearing a couple of wins, having recently come close to one, and coming after seemingly due for one soon. In SG: Around the Green, Thorbjornsen ranked 31st, while in putting, Vilips ranked 11th. Their styles shall contrast quite well.

Shane Lowry/Brooks Koepka

On the surface, this duo seems quite random. However, it is not. While Rory McIlroy takes the week off, Koepka steps in alongside his "Irish best friend," Lowry. On pure skill alone, it seems that no group has a higher upside. Lowry has won here before, while Koepka is playing better by the week in his PGA Tour return. They should probably be the tournament favorites, yet they are listed as about the 5th choice to pull it off.

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