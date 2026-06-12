Flau'jae Johnson and 2 Other Underdog Fantasy WNBA Props for Friday 6/12/26

It's a national TV doubleheader on Friday as the WNBA Commissioner's Cup standings continue to materialize:

Your Friday night plans are here 🔥



Don’t miss tonight’s double-header on ION tipping off at 7:30pm/ET!



2026 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup | @coinbase pic.twitter.com/ER1lZYSrYa — WNBA (@WNBA) June 12, 2026

In the first contest, Marina Mabrey and the Tempo visit the Mystics. The nightcap will head to the Pacific Northwest as Gabby Williams and the Valkyries battle the Storm.

As usual, Underdog Fantasy has a full slate of projections like points, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, and combination props available for tonight's action. Here are my three favorite targeon the platform.

Best WNBA Props for Underdog Fantasy on Friday 6/12/26

Marina Mabrey More Than 25.5 Points, Rebounds, and Assists

When the Toronto Tempo's star backcourt generates so much of its offense, I tend to just buy into the member that did less damage in the previous affair.

That was Marina Mabrey -- not Brittany Sykes -- in consecutive games now. Sykes took at least 20 shots in consecutive outings with at least 25 points. For the season, it's actually Mabrey (28.6% usage) with a higher usage rate than Sykes (28.3%) overall.

Defensive gameplans will shift toward Sykes as the Tempo won both of those games. Plus, Mabrey, averaging 4.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per 36 minutes, will contribute in all areas, so it's a bit surprising she has just 7 assists in her last two games.

This is a definite bounce-back spot against a Mystics squad with the league's sixth-worst defensive rating (107.0).

Shakira Austin More Than 15.5 Points

Mabrey's Tempo, though, represent a matchup that brings out the best in Shakira Austin, too.

The center was expected to enter more of a timeshare with Lauren Betts, the No. 4 overall pick, but she's kept a strangehold on the starting spot to average 28.6 minutes per game. So long as that's the case, she can feast on a Toronto team allowing the most paint points per game in the W (42.8).

There's also a bit of shooting regression working in Austin's direction. Taking 90.9% of her shots inside the arc, she should be closer to her effective field goal rate in May (55.8%) than a frigid June (39.4%) moving forward.

Flau'jae Johnson More Than 1.5 Three-Pointers Made

I'm leaning into rookie Flau'jae Johnson's role to target the 1.05x payout on this prop.

Johnson led the Storm in minutes (30) during Wednesday's loss to Los Angeles, and she's trying to add offense from deep in her rookie season, attemping 4.4 threes per game. She's just shot an extremely poor rate (27.4%) on them as a pro compared to her final collegiate season (39.3%).

In women's basketball, the distance is the same, so I expect positive regression in Johnson's direction soon. Golden State's defense (104.3 rating) is solid, but they're allowing the 10th-most three-point attempts per game to opponents (24.3).

Overall, that's a pretty plain matchup to see if Seattle's star rookie can get recalibrated from distance.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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