Josh Jacobs and Three Other Must Start Players for DFS Contests in Week 11
The mid-tier value players this week are priced a little higher due to matchups and the high number of star players on the main slate. Last week’s best DFS team builds came from two elite running backs (Jahmyr Gibbs and De’Von Achane), with outs at tight end (Trey McBride and George Kittle). TreVeyon Henderson proved to be the top value.
Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers (DK: $7,800/FD: $9,100)
Jacobs lacks the explosiveness (3.8 yards per rush) of the top running backs in the league, but he has no one sniping him for rushing touchdowns. Heading into Week 11, Jacobs has a touchdown in six consecutive games, with three starts resulting in two scores in each matchup. He gained over 100 combined yards in four of his last six matchups, with a reasonable floor in catches in five contests (5/44, 4/71, 5/57, 4/13, and 5/33). His two weeks in fantasy points came in Week 4 (31.70) and Week 4 (32.00).
The Giants allow a league-high 5.9 yards per carry to running backs, while allowing 285.60 fantasy points (31st). Backs have scored 13 touchdowns over 10 games.
- Javonte Williams (130 combined yards with a touchdown and six catches)
· Omarion Hampton (165 combined yards with a touchdown and five catches)
· Saquon Barkley (174 combined yards with two touchdowns and four catches)
· Christian McCaffrey (173 combined yards with two touchdowns and five catches)
The Packers upped Jacobs' playing time last week (74%) after lightening his snaps over his previous three matchups (55%, 53%, and 58%). His fantasy value is touchdown-driven due to having no runs over 20 yards. He is the top-ranked running back this week, giving him a chance at a 4X outcome.
James Cook, Buffalo Bills (DK: $7,300/FD: $8,900)
I expect Cook to be somewhat against the grain this week after coming up short in a favorable matchup last week (77 combined yards with five catches on 18 touches). He’s gained over 100 combined in four of his five home starts. His one impact showing came in Week 8 (19/216/2) on the road against the Panthers. Last week, Buffalo upped his usage in the passing game (5/24), which has been a missing link in his profile this year.
The Buccaneers gave up two long scoring runs (69 and 55 yards) to TreVeyon Henderson, pushing them down to 21st in running back defense (225.00 fantasy points – 21st). Backs scored 10 touchdowns with success catching the ball (11.5 YPC).
· Bijan Robinson (124 combined yards with one touchdown and six catches)
· Jahmyr Gibbs (218 combined yards with two touchdowns and three catches)
· TreVeyon Henderson (150 combined yards with two touchdowns and one catch)
Cook gains 5.5 yards per rush with scoring upside (seven TDs), averaging 20.4 touches per game. He should score at least 20.00 fantasy points, putting him within a winning DFS day with a second touchdown or more action in the passing game.
Drake London, Atlanta Falcons (DK: $7,400/FD: $8,400)
Over his last five starts, London has steamrolled up the wide receiver rankings by gaining over 100 yards in four matchups (8/110/1, 10/158/1, 9/118/3, and 6/104/1). The Falcons looked his way 58 times over this span (11.6 targets per game). In Week 3. Carolina held him to five catches for 55 yards on eight targets.
Wide receivers have accounted for only 48% of the completions against the Panthers. They gain 13.0 yards per catch, with only six touchdowns. As a result, Carolina ranks eighth in fantasy points (256.90) to wideouts.
· Stefon Diggs (6/101)
· Jaylen Waddle (6/110/1)
· George Pickens (9/168/1)
· Khalil Shakir (6/88/1)
· Chris Olave (5/104/1)
The direction of London is exciting, and Michael Penix has developing chemistry with him. On the downside, the Falcons’ quarterback completed only 53.4% of his passes in his last three games, which all came on the road. If Atlanta runs the ball well, London could have a step back in targets, and Carolina tends to struggle moving the ball in many games.
Nico Collins, Houston Texans (DK: $6,700/FD: $8,300)
Collins' stock began to rise after his last two games (7/75 and 7/136), with Davis Mills a significant part of his success. Houston looked his way 36 times over his previous three starts, against two good defenses (SEA and DEN). His last touchdown came in Week 5. He had four catches for 79 yards on six targets at home against Tennessee.
The Titans' defense sits 19th in wide receiver defense (306.70 fantasy points). Wideouts have gained 70.4% of the opposing team’s receiving yards, but they have scored only eight times.
· Davante Adams (6/106/1)
· Puka Nacua (8/91)
· Michael Pittman (6/73/1)
· Michael Pittman (8/95/1)
The Titans have risk against the run (16 touchdowns and 5.1 yards per rush), and Woody Marks drilled Tennessee for 119 combined yards with two touchdowns and four catches in Week 4. Collins is trending in an impactful direction, with Davis Mills starting again this week. The key to his ceiling is for Cam Ward to help his team score at least 17 points, after Houston shut out the Titans earlier in the year.