Christian McCaffrey and Three More Core Players to Build Your Week 10 DFS Lineups
The DFS market will have to be creative in their team builds this week due to many star players off the main Sunday slate. The early Germany game removes Jonathan Taylor and Bijan Robinson from the player pool, along with talented receiving options. The Packers and Eagles play on Monday night, kicking down the top running back options by two more players – Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs. Twelve of the top 25 wide receivers won’t be available this week, along with six top 12 quarterbacks.
Christian McCaffrey (DK: $9,000/FD: $9,700)
McCaffrey regained his running back momentum in Week 9 by posting his second impact game (28/106/1 with five catches for 67 yards and one touchdown) of the season. The 49ers gave him a week-high 33 touches, pushing his season total to 229. He is on pace for 432 touches, with 2,308 combined yards (1,126/1,182), 115 catches, and 15 touchdowns. In Week 5, against the Rams, McCaffrey gained 139 combined yards with one touchdown and eight catches. He’s scored over 22.00 fantasy points (PPR) in eight of his nine starts.
The Rams head into Week 10 with the second-best running back defense (130.90 fantasy points) in PPR formats. They’re holding backs to 3.8 yards per rush and 6.2 yards per catch. Their only rushing touchdown allowed went to Tyler Warren, and Christian McCaffrey has the only receiving score.
- Tony Pollard (20/92)
· Saquon Barkley (55 combined yards with four catches)
· Jonathan Taylor (96 combined yards with five catches)
· Derrick Henry (24/122 with one catch for eight yards)
Based on his matchup, McCaffrey doesn’t rate well in the DFS market for his salary. His volume opportunity and high floor in the passing game put him within scoring distance of being the top running back on the Sunday main slate.
James Cook, Buffalo Bills (DK: $7,500/FD: $9,200)
At the top end of the running back pool in Week 10, Cook appears to be the best value at DraftKings in their Millionaire Maker. He’s rushed for over 100 yards in five of his eight starts, highlighted by his impact game (19/216/2) against the Panthers. Cook beat the Dolphins for 118 combined yards with one touchdown and three catches in Week 3. The Bills gave him a season-high 28 touches last week (27/114 with one catch for 11 yards), but Cook came out of the game with an ankle issue.
The Dolphins rank 28th in running back defense (230.00 fantasy points). They allow 5.10 yards per rush and 8.2 yards per catch, with five touchdowns. Three backs scored over 20.00 fantasy points.
· James Cook (19/108/1 with three catches for 10 yards – 20.80 fantasy points)
· Rico Dowdle (23/206/1 with three catches for 28 yards – 32.40 fantasy points)
· Kimani Vidal (18/124 with three catches for 14 yards and one score – 22.80 fantasy points)
Last week, Derrick Henry rushed for 119 yards on 19 carries with one catch for two yards.
The Bills will rotate in at least another running back, and Josh Allen has picked up his goal-line sniping ways over his last two games (four rushing touchdowns). In addition, Cook is well behind his previous seasons in the passing game (13/100 – 21/180/1 in 2022, 44/445/4 in 2023, and 32/258/2 in 2024). I have him projected to gain 140 combined yards with an excellent chance of scoring and two catches.
Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions (DK: $8,400/FD: $9,300)
Over the past seven games, St. Brown has had a floor of six catches and 13.70 fantasy points in PPR formats. He delivered an impact game in Week 2 (9/122/3) while playing well in five other matchups (7/77/1, 7/70/2, 8/100, 6/86/1, and 9/97).
On the downside, Jared Goff attempted only 27.3 passes per game from Week 2 to Week 7, despite success in his completion rate (73.8) and yards per pass attempt (8.6). The Lions' limited passing opportunities have lowered St. Brown's ceiling, as Detroit has scored only 11 passing touchdowns over the past six matchups.
After getting drilled by Sam Darnold (330/4) in Week 9 on only 24 pass attempts, the Commander fell to 31st in wide receiver defense (327.20 fantasy points), giving the NFC East three of the worst five teams in coverage vs. wideouts. Washington allows 14.4 yards per catch to wide receivers while getting smashed by them over the past three weeks (DAL – 11/225/1, KC – 15/175/1, and SEA – 13/237/3).
· Tre Tucker (8/149/3)
· Drake London (8/110/1)
· CeeDee Lamb (5/110/1)
· Rashee Rice (9/93/1)
· Jaxon Smith-Njigba (8/129)
St. Brown is my top projected wide receiver this week, but he can’t achieve those results in his favorable matchup without scoring and the Lions attempting more passes.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks (DK: $8,600/FD: $9,500)
The consistency factor is top shelf for Smith-Njigba in 2025. He’s riding a four-game streak with over 100 yards receiving (8/132/1, 8/162/1, 8/123/1, and 8/140) while catching 71.1% of his 45 targets. Smith-Njigba gained 90 combined yards or more in all eight of his starts. On the downside, the Seahawks average only 27 passes per game.
The Cardinals are just above league average in wide receiver defense (250.80 fantasy points). They’ve allowed only four touchdowns to wideouts, with them gaining 11.4 yards per catch.
· Chris Olave (7/54)
· Tetairoa McMillan (6/100)
· Hunter Renfrow (7/48/2)
· Rick Pearsall (8/117)
· Jaxon-Smith Njigba (4/79)
· Calvin Ridley (5/131)
· Josh Downs (6/42/1)
· Romeo Doubs (6/72)
· CeeDee Lamb (7/85)
· George Pickens (6/79)
In the Seahawks' first matchup this year against Arizona, Seattle had only 26 pass attempts, leading to 242 yards and one score. Smith-Njigba gets open all over the field, with the tools to beat a defense in the deep passing game. He appears to be an against-the-grain play based on his matchup and high salary, but there is no hotter wide receiver in 2025.