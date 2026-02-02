Hunter Henry Super Bowl LX Player Props & Stat Projections (Patriots vs. Seahawks)

Hunter Henry led the New England Patriots in receiving touchdowns (8) in 2025. He gained 20 yards or more on 11 plays (career high). Over his 20 starts, Drake Maye looked his way 97 times, leading to 66 catches for 849 yards and eight touchdowns. He posted two impact games (8/90/2 and 7/115/1) while scoring three times from Week 16 through the wild card game (6/35/1, 3/49/1, 5/56, and 3/64/1).

The Patriots’ tight ends ranked 11th in fantasy points (233.10) in PPR formats. They caught 82 passes for 1,031 yards and eight touchdowns on 115 targets in the regular season, while gaining 12.6 yards per catch.

Super Bowl LX Tight End Projections

Here’s a look at the projections for tight ends in the Super Bowl:

Henry had two double-digit target outings (11 and 10). New England gave him under five targets in 10 of his 20 starts. As a result, he had three catches or fewer in 11 games. Henry gained over 30 yards in 65.0% of his matchups.

Hunter Henry Super Bowl LX Player Props

Here are the prop lines for Henry in the Super Bowl by DraftKings:

3.5 receptions (-117u)

38.5 receiving yards (-113o)

60+ receiving yards (+253)

Anytime touchdown (+230)

First touchdown (+1,500)

2+ touchdowns (+2,000)

Hunter Henry vs. Seattle Seahawks Defense

Seattle ranked 24th in tight end defense (247.40 fantasy points allowed in PPR formats) in the regular season. They caught 104 of their 144 targets (72.2% catch rate) for 1,074 yards and six touchdowns.

Henry had three catches or more in 45.0% of his games.

He gained over 38 yards in 55.0% of his starts.

Henry scored a touchdown in seven games (35.0%), with his Week 3 matchup resulting in two scores.

Seattle Seahawks Defense Against Opposing Tight Ends

Here’s a list of the best tight ends each week against Seattle this season:

Week 1 (George Kittle – 4/25/1 on four targets)

Week 2 (Jonnu Smith – 4/27 on four targets)

Week 3 (Juwan Johnson – 6/51 on eight targets)

Week 4 (Trey McBride – 7/52 on 11 targets)

Week 5 (Cade Otton – 4/81 on five targets)

Week 6 (Hunter Long – 2/19 on three targets)

Week 7 (Dalton Schultz – 9/98 on 10 targets)

Week 9 (Zach Ertz – 4/46 on four targets)

Week 10 (Trey McBride – 9/127/1 on 13 targets)

Week 11 (Colby Parkinson – 2/14/1 on two targets)

Week 12 (Gunnar Helm – 6/51 on seven targets)

Week 13 (T.J Hockenson – 6/59 on six targets)

Week 14 (Kyle Pitts – 6/90 on 10 targets)

Week 15 (Tyler Warren – 3/19 on six targets)

Week 16 (Terrance Ferguson – 3/33/1 on four targets)

Week 17 (Tommy Tremble – 1/6 on one target)

Week 18 (George Kittle – 5/29 on seven targets)

Week 20 (Jake Tonges – 5/59 on six targets)

Week 21 (Colby Parkinson – 3/62 with four targets)

