Isaiah Collier, Desmond Bane are Top FanDuel/DraftKings DFS Picks on Feb. 5

The entire landscape of the NBA is changing before our eyes. This comes at the trade deadline, imminent expiration. Who will get dealt, and who will stay? Only time will tell. However, this offers excellent opportunities for us to make money. We can do that by dissecting and exposing tonight's six-game DFS main slate. These five players listed are among your best options.

Isaiah Collier, PG (UTA) — $7,400 (FanDuel) | $6,900 (DraftKings)

Collier went bananas on Tuesday, recording 22 assists (!) in the process. This comes thanks to Keyonte George's injury. Tonight, he remains out, and Collier elevates once again. The Hawks will host the Jazz, who are midpack among point guards. Unless stellar, we will play Collier with George to his side. He has 40 or more FanDuel points in back-to-back games.

Desmond Bane, SG/SF (ORL) — $7,000 (FanDuel) | $6,800 (DraftKings)

The Nets look horrid as the Magic continue their surge to home court in the NBA playoffs. Hosting the Nets, the Magic should win this game quite easily. The Nets are 11th-worst against shooting guards, while Bane is 5th on the Magic in usage rate at 23%. He is a balanced player, and nothing should limit Bane tonight. As it is, he averages 4.7x this salary, and this is among his higher upside matchups in recent weeks.

Zaccharie Risacher, SF/PF (ATL) — $4,100 (FanDuel) | $4,100 (DraftKings)

If correct on Risacher, we will have done really well on this slate. Most NBA fans do not widely regard Risacher as an injury-prone 2nd-year player. However, he looks to favor tonight. Risacher is in his 3rd game back and has looked good in the last two. Against the Heat, Risacher had 7 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 assists. Nothing extraordinary, that is, but it was about one fantasy point per minute played. Tonight, the Jazz are the 5th-worst against small forwards.

Collin Murray-Boyles, PF/C (TOR) — $5,700 (FanDuel) | $5,600 (DraftKings)

Without Jacob Poeltl, Murray-Boyles has seen an increase in usage. He has 26 or more FanDuel points in three of his last four games post-injury. He is also an elite rebounder with a stellar 46% Offensive Rebound Rate. Murray-Boyles works very hard, and that should work against the Bulls, who are 3rd-worst against Power Forwards and seem to be making trades to get smaller.

Wendell Carter, C (ORL) — $4,800 (FanDuel) | $4,900 (DraftKings)

It should be a sound strategy to stack Magic players against the Brooklyn Nets. Carter plays to 5.3x of this salary — a steal. His minutes have been volatile, but they should trend higher tonight. In its height, it should be efficient versus a poor Nets defense. At a reasonable cost, we can easily reach 7 times the salary.

