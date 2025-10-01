Ja'Marr Chase, A.J. Brown And 3 Other Fantasy Football Busts From Week 4
Week 4 of the NFL season has passed, bringing with it plenty of notable performances throughout the league. In fantasy football, some owners were disappointed as others struggled to piece together the displays some expected from the league’s biggest names. While players like Ashton Jeanty shined, other highly drafted fantasy football players struggled mightily during this weekend’s slate. Here are five of the biggest busts from Week 4 of the season.
Ja’Marr Chase - Cincinnati Bengals
This spot could be filled by several Cincinnati Bengals across the offensive lineup. For the second consecutive game following a potentially season-ending injury to star quarterback Joe Burrow, Cincinnati’s offense struggled mightily in a blowout loss to the Denver Broncos. Over previous weeks, Chase managed solid production but was held to just five receptions for 23 yards.
Chase’s 7.3 fantasy points among PPR leagues was his second-lowest mark of the season. His status remains intact despite inconsistent quarterback play, but his fantasy struggles are worth noting to start the season.
Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson’s fourth game of the season marked his first performance without at least 26.0 points in fantasy. He entered a Week 4 matchup versus the Kansas City Chiefs with three consecutive top-four weekly finishes among quarterbacks in fantasy. In a tough matchup, Jackson managed 147 passing yards with a touchdown and an interception, adding 48 yards on the ground.
Prior to an injury that could keep him out for Week 5, Jackson posted a season-low 11.7 fantasy points. Jackson could be sidelined with a hamstring injury for the Baltimore Ravens’ matchup versus the Houston Texans, but fantasy owners should remain optimistic about the two-time MVP going forward.
A.J. Brown - Philadelphia Eagles
The offensive inconsistency continued for the Philadelphia Eagles for a Week 4 matchup versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After a breakout performance in Week 3, Brown managed to haul in just two of his nine targets in a narrow victory over Tampa Bay. He recorded a season-low seven receiving yards, his third game of the season being held under 30 yards through the air.
Brown’s 2.7 fantasy points in PPR leagues marks the second performance of the season under 3.0 points. Owners could have trouble remaining optimistic entering a tough matchup versus Denver in Week 5.
Rhamondre Stevenson - New England Patriots
One week after a two-fumble performance versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson was limited to a modest performance versus the Carolina Panthers in Week 4. Matched up versus an inconsistent Carolina defense, Stevenson mustered just 38 yards on nine carries, catching just one pass for four yards in the passing game.
In a high-scoring affair for the Patriots offense, Stevenson mustered just 4.1 PPR points, coming off a 1.6-point showing in Week 3. Stevenson’s stock could be in jeopardy entering a matchup versus the Buffalo Bills in Week 5.
Ladd McConkey - Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers suffered their first loss of the season to the New York Giants on Sunday. The Chargers, who fell to 3-1 on the year, struggled to find consistency in their passing attack. Star quarterback Justin Herbert threw two interceptions and couldn’t build a connection with second-year wideout Ladd McConkey during the game. McConkey caught just one pass for 11 yards, despite seeing six targets.
McConkey’s 2.1 fantasy points marked a season-low after three solid performances to start the season for the Chargers’ wideout. McConkey and Los Angeles’ passing attack should rebound versus the Washington Commanders on Sunday.