Jalen Brunson, Jalen Johnson, And 3 Other Underdog Player Props For Knicks vs. Hawks

With the first round series tied at 2-2, between the Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks they will face off in game five this Friday. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the contest.

Jalen Brunson Over 26.5 Points

Apr 23, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives on Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) in the first quarter during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

In Jalen Brunson’s last two games, he has hit the under on his 26.5 points prop line set for Tuesday. Despite this, the over on the prop is the right way to go in game five.

Brunson, in his latest two games, scored 19 and 25 points. Through the two games, his shot attempts still remained fairly high, taking a combined 41 shots. He has yet to take fewer than 18 shots in the series. If he continues to shoot at the following volume, he should likely cover the over on his point prop for Tuesday.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker Under 17.5 Points

Apr 20, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) reacts during the first quarter of game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Nickeil Alexander-Walker has not been the same player offensively that he was in the regular season in this series. In all games, he has had under 18 points. That should continue in game five.

Alexander-Walker, in his last three games, has shot on average 11.7 shots per game. The following shot production against a defense, the level of New York’s certainly does not play in favor of Alexander-Walker covering the over on his 17.5 point prop line. The Knicks, through four games, are giving up on average 104 PPG. Putting that average against other teams' PPG average in the entirety of the NBA season, it is the lowest average out of every team in the NBA.

Josh Hart Under 8.5 Rebounds

Apr 23, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts to a call against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

In all four playoff games, wing for the Knicks, Josh Hart, has had nine or more rebounds. That should change in game five.

Hart coming into the postseason was hitting the under on this line at a rapid rate in the regular season. In his last 10 regular-season games, he had nine or more rebounds just one time. Also, going back to the playoffs last season, in the three game fives Hart played, he had under 8.5 rebounds twice.

Dyson Daniels Over 6.5 Rebounds

Apr 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) brings the ball up the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half at State Farm Arena. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Dyson Daniels has had a fairly big impact on the boards in the following series against New York. Out of four games, he had seven or more rebounds three times. The high hit rate on the over on his 6.5 rebounds line should continue.

The Knicks this season are allowing the fourth fewest rebounds per game in the NBA, 49.7. Daniels has shown that, despite that, he can still have success against them, dating back to the regular season. In three games against the Knicks in the regular season, he had seven or more rebounds twice.

Jalen Johnson Over 5.5 Assists

Apr 18, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) reacts after a basket during the second half of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Wing for the Hawks, Jalen Johnson, should continue to struggle to hit the over on his 6.5 assists line for Tuesday. In three out of the four games he has played in this series, he has had fewer than seven assists, including his most recent outing, where he logged five assists in 35 minutes.

The Knicks are also notably allowing the seventh fewest assists per game in the NBA this season, 24.9.

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