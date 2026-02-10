Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns Plus 3 Valuable FanDuel/DraftKings Picks on Feb 10

The Tuesday blues will set in for us sports fans tonight. There is not much on our televisions, but there is always something. Tonight, the NBA will offer us a four-game main slate, featuring games between the Pacers and Knicks and the Clippers and Rockets. All the games offer entertainment value to watch, and they also offer fantasy value to steal. That brings us to tonight's FanDuel and DraftKings contests. These are the best picks.

Jalen Brunson, PG (NYK) — $8,900 (FanDuel) | $8,800 (DraftKings)

The Knicks will take on the Pacers tonight, and that will benefit Brunson. The Pacers rank 7th-worst against point guards. To make it harder, they have to play at the Garden tonight. Brunson is averaging over 5x of salary in his last three games, including two of them being against top-10 units in the Celtics and Pistons. The upside is very well in sight here.

Jordan Goodwin, SG/SF (PHO) — $4,500 (FanDuel) | $5,100 (DraftKings)

The beauty of small nightly slates is that of sleeper value. While big names are not seen, we press sleepers, Goodwin being one tonight. Goodwin has been playing over 25 minutes in recent weeks. He even recorded a double-double two games back with five steals. Goodwin is averaging 4.8x of this salary on the season and even more of late. The value is too obvious to pass up, especially against the Mavericks' 3rd-worst defense against shooting guards.

Tari Eason, SF/PF (HOU) — $6,500 (FanDuel) | $6,400 (DraftKings)

Tari Eason today:



26 Points

8 Rebounds

3 Steals

10/22 FGM

34 Minutes pic.twitter.com/PR1N938TPt — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 7, 2026

Upside is often the key to success. Fade the public and chase the highest possible score within a range of outcomes. When that works out, we win. That is the deal with playing Eason tonight. He can be boom-or-bust, with 16 and 17-point affairs of recent. He can also boom with 43 fantasy points in his last game, and 35 four-back. Eason plays multiple positions, so we look at overall defensive efficiency, where the Clippers rank 20th.

Jarace Walker, PF/C (IND) — $5,400 (FanDuel) | $5,500 (DraftKings)

Sleeper No. 2 will be Walker. He has no less than 21 fantasy points in ten of his last 11 games. In this time, Walker is averaging about 5x of salary, which would be more than enough in this slate. The Knicks are mid-tier against power forwards, so that raises little concern. We're offering a safe value at a lower price.

Karl-Anthony Towns, C/PF (NYK) — $8,500 (FanDuel) | $8,300 (DraftKings)

Towns is averaging 4.7x salary, which is plenty given a thinner slate and reduced upside. It is a relatively moderate matchup, but Towns has the upside to chase. Towns commonly hits 45 or more fantasy points, and that's what we hope for tonight. He also has a double-double in each of his last five games. The value is very little at the center position tonight, so this is a press opportunity.

