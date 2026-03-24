Jalen Green, Nikola Jokic, and 3 Other Underdog Player Props For Suns vs. Nuggets

The final game of this Tuesday’s NBA slate will be between the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns. Here are five of the best player props for the matchup on Underdog Fantasy.

Jalen Green Over 21.5

Mar 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) dribbles against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Jalen Green has struggled to cover the over on his 21.5-point prop recently. In his last five games, he has had 22 or more points just one time. But even with the following low hit rate on his over, against the Denver Nuggets, his over on his points is actually the correct play and a good one at that.

The Nuggets this season have been a below-average defense. They are allowing 116.4 PPG, ranking as the 20th-fewest PPG average in the NBA. Green has yet to play Denver this season, but in his career, he has had success against them. In his last five outings against the Nuggets, he had 22 or more points four times.

Nikola Jokic Over 12.5 Rebounds

Mar 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball in the first quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Big man for the Nuggets, Nikola Jokic, should be in store for a big rebounding game against the Suns.

In Jokic’s last three games, he has had 13 or more rebounds twice. He will take the following positive momentum into a game against a team that is without its starting big man, Mark Williams. This should open up more opportunities for Jokic to get some easy boards. Also, in Jokic’s last three games against Phoenix, he has had 13 or more rebounds twice.

Aaron Gordon Under 16.5 Points

Mar 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) controls the ball in the first quarter at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Forward for the Nuggets, Aaron Gordon, should struggle to generate points against the Suns on Tuesday night.

Gordon comes into the matchup, scoring only 17 points more in his last three games one time. He takes this play against a Phoenix team that has been strong defensively all season. They are allowing the sixth-fewest PPG this season in the NBA, 111.0. They have also been playing better defensively than their season average over their past three game, as they are giving up just 102.3 PPG over that stretch.

Collin Gillespie Over 4.5 Assists

Mar 19, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie (12) dribbles against San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes (40) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Guard for the Nuggets, Collin Gillespie, should struggle in generating assists against Denver despite his recent success.

In Gillespie's last four games has had five or more assists three times. But the reason his under on his assist line is the correct play is his success against the Suns this season. In two games against Phoenix, he had fewer than five assists both times, getting a combined three through both games.

Royce O’Neale Under 2.5 Made 3-Pointers

Mar 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Royce O'Neale (00) shoots against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Royce O’Neale looks primed to hit the under on his made 3-pointers prop for Tuesday.

In O’Neales’s two games against the Nuggets this season, he had fewer than three made 3-pointers both times. Also, in his last three games in general, he has had three or more makes from distance just one time.

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