James Harden, Jalen Duren, And 3 Other Underdog Props Game 4 Cavaliers vs. Pistons 

The Cleveland Cavaliers will look to knot the second round series against the Detroit Pistons at 2-2 on Monday night. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the game four matchup.

Cade Cunningham Over 26.5 Points

May 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) gets set to take a free throw in the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers during game one of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Coming off a loss, Cade Cunningham should be due for a big scoring game in game four against the Cleveland Cavaliers. In game three, Cunningham had 27 points on 10-27 shooting.

Cunningham, in his last five playoff games coming off a loss dating back to last season, has had 27 or more points in his next game three out of five times. Also, Cunningham has covered the following points prop line at a good rate this playoffs, scoring 27 or more points in seven of his 10 playoff games.

Jarrett Allen Under 7.5 Rebounds

Apr 8, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) stands on the court in the third quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Rocket Arena. | David Richard-Imagn Images

Big man for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Jarrett Allen, continued to struggle to rebound against Detroit in game three. He logged just four rebounds in 32 minutes. He has had under 7.5 rebounds in all three games this series, and that trend should continue into game four.

The Pistons this season are notably allowing the seventh fewest rebounds per game in the NBA, 50.8. Also, going back to the regular season, Allen also struggled to rebound against Detroit. In two of the three games he played against them, he had under 7.5 rebounds.

Donovan Mitchell Under 3.5 Assists

May 9, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts after the Cavaliers beat the Detroit Pistons in game three in the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Donovan Mitchell in game three had four assists. It was the first time in his last eight playoff games that he had four or more assists. He should go back to hitting the under in game four on his Monday 3.5 assist line against Detroit.

The Pistons this season are allowing the fewest assists per game in the NBA, 23.1. Also, Mitchell, in the two games he played against Detroit during the regular season, had under 3.5 assists both times.

Jalen Duren Over 10.5 Rebounds

May 1, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) dribbles the ball against Orlando Magic center-forward Wendell Carter Jr. (34) in the second quarter during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. | Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

Jalen Duren should have a big night on the boards against the Cavaliers in game four. He is coming off a game three outing where he hit the under on his 10.5 rebounding line for Monday, recording just four boards. Despite coming off this down performance, he should be able to log at least 11 rebounds against the Cavaliers.

In the regular season against the Cavaliers, Duren was good on the boards. He had 11 or more rebounds twice in three games. Coming off a loss where Duren played a personal series-low 29 minutes, he should see more time on the floor in game four, helping his chances of getting at least 11 rebounds.

James Harden Under 2.5 Made 3-Pointers

Apr 29, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) celebrates against the Toronto Raptors in the third quarter of game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. | David Richard-Imagn Images

James Harden had a solid game three outing. He went 8-14 from the field, which included three made 3-pointers, for a total of 19 points. Despite him hitting the over in game three, he should hit the under in game four on his 2.5 made 3-pointers prop.

Harden in his last five playoff games has just had one game where he has had three or more makes from distance. The Pistons are also notably tied for allowing the sixth fewest made 3-pointers per game in the NBA, 12.5.

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