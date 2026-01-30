Jaxon Smith-Ngigba Super Bowl Props & Projections for Patriots vs. Seahawks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Puka Nacua had a season-long battle for the wide receiver ranking in the NFL, culminating in star performances against each other in last week’s playoff game. Smith-Njigba caught 10 of his 12 targets against the Rams for 153 yards and one touchdown, helping Seattle advance to the Super Bowl. Nacua was the slightly better player in the game (9/169/1), helped by receiving two more targets (14).

Jaxon Smith-Ngigba Season In Review

For the season, Puka Nacua finished with 153 catches over 19 games with 2,166 combined yards and 14 touchdowns on 208 targets. Los Angeles also gave him 16 rushing attempts. He scored 454.60 fantasy points in PPR, rewarding the Fantasy On SI staff for having ranked as their number one wide receiver for all of last summer.

Smith-Njigba caught 132 of his 178 targets over 19 games, leading to him gaining 2,001 combined yards with 12 touchdowns. He scored 404.10 fantasy points so far this year in PPR format.

Seattle’s wide receiver ranked seventh in fantasy points (598.30) in PPR formats, just below the New England Patriots’ wideouts (606.50). They caught 201 of their 290 targets for 2,893 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Super Bowl LX Wide Receiver Projections

Here’s a look at the projections for wide receivers in the Super Bowl:

Shawn Childs

The Seahawks star wideout has been one of the most consistent players all season. He posted 10 games with 100 yards receiving, while posting a floor of 90 combined yards in 15 of his 19 starts. Smith-Njigba had seven catches or more in 13 contests, for a team that averaged only 19.1 completions per game in the regular season.

His only poor showing came in Week 13 vs. the Vikings (two catches for 23 yards on four targets), a game the Patriots’ coaching staff will be watching to see if they can replicate Minnesota’s coverage against him.

Jaxon Smith-Ngigba Super Bowl LX Props

Here are the prop lines for Smith-Njigba in the Super Bowl by DraftKings:

6.5 receptions (-143o)

94.5 rushing yards (-113u)

150+ receiving yards (+528)

Anytime touchdown (-110)

First touchdown (+600)

2+ touchdowns (+550)

Jaxon Smith-Ngigba vs. New England Patriots Defense

The New England Patriots’ defense ranked 10th against wide receivers in PPR formats (455.20 fantasy points). They allowed 161 catches for 1,982 yards and 16 touchdowns on 255 targets.

Here’s a look at Smith-Njigba’s outcome compared to his prop lines:

Over six catches in 68.4% of his 19 starts, with a couple derailed by the Seahawks attempting under 20 passes.

He gained over 94 receiving yards in 12 matchups (63.2%), with two other close games (92 and 93 yards).

Smith-Njigba scored in 10 games, with two of those starts resulting in two TD games.

Top Wide Receivers vs. New England Patriots

Here’s a list of the best wide receivers each week against the Patriots this season:

Week 1 (Jakobi Meyers – 8/97 on 10 targets)

Week 2 (Tyreek Hill – 6/109 on seven targets)

Week 3 (Calvin Austin – 3/34/1 on five targets)

Week 4 (Tetairoa McMillan – 4/62 on eight targets)

Week 5 (Keon Coleman – 4/23/1)

Week 6 (Chris Olave – 6/98 on 10 targets)

Week 7 (Chimere Dike– 4/70/1 on four targets)

Week 8 (Jamari Thrash – 2/31 on three targets)

Week 9 (Drake London – 9/118/1 on 14 targets)

Week 10 (Emeka Egbuka – 6/115/1 on 13 targets)

Week 11 (John Metchie – 3/45/1 on three targets)

Week 12 (Mitchell Tinsley – 2/29/1 on six targets)

Week 13 (Wan’Dale Robinson – 7/34 on eight targets)

Week 15 (Khalil Shakir – 5/65 on five targets)

Week 16 (Zay Flowers – 7/84 on seven targets)

Week 17 (John Metchie – 3/41 on three targets)

Week 18 (Malik Washington – 3/6/1 on four targets)

Week 19 (Ladd McConkey – 3/32 on four targets)

Week 20 (Christian Kirk – 2/20/1 on six targets)

Week 21 (Courtland Sutton – 3/17/1 with five targets)

Jaxon Smith-Ngigba Super Bowl LX Projections

JSN is by far the top-rated wideout in our Super Bowl LX projections. We have him slated to catch six balls for 89 yards and a touchdown, resulting in just over 20 fantasy points. He belongs in almost all DFS lineups on Super Bowl Sunday.

