Jaylen Warren, Josh Jacobs , And 3 Other Underdog Props For Packers vs. Steelers
The last game of the week eight NFL Sunday slate will be between the Green Bay Packers and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog fantasy for the contest.
Jaylen Warren Over 2.5 Receptions
Pittsburgh Steelers RB1, Jaylen Warren, looked to be back to himself following last week against the Bengals. He had 127 yards on 16 rushes and had four catches for 31 yards. Throughout his career, he has proven his skills as a pass catcher, and against the Packers, this will be crucial.
They are allowing the second-fewest rushing yards per game. This makes his over 2.5 reception pro a great one to take. Warren has hit the over on this in three out of the five games he has played this season.
Josh Jacobs Over 66.5 Rushing Yards
Green Bay Packers RB1 Josh Jacobs is coming off a down week for his standard, in regards to rushing yards production. He was not a heavy part of the Packers' winning game script, despite his two touchdowns against the Cardinals, rushing 13 times for 55 yards. This was the least amount of carries he has had all season. He should be back in the scheme more this week, going against a Steelers team that struggled to guard the run last week.
Cincinnati Bengals RB1, Chase Brown, had struggled to run the ball all year, but against Pittsburgh last week, he went off. He had 108 yards on 11 carries. If Jacobs can garner a few more carries than he did last week, he should have no issue hitting over 66.5 rushing yards.
Pat Freiermuth Over 21.5 Receiving Yards
Pittsburgh Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth, following his best game of the season last week, could be in store for another solid outing. Against the Bengals in week seven, he had five receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns. This was his highest receiving yard and reception total of the season. Another encouraging sign in this game was his snap count. In the game, he played in 65% of snaps. This is following the week prior where he just played in 36% of snaps. The Packers have also shown they are vulnerable in guarding TEs, allowing the second-most PPR fantasy points to opposing TEs. Freiermuth’s over 21.5 recieving yards total is definitely the play in this contest.
Luke Musgrave Over 5.5 Yards
Green Bay Packers TE2 Luke Musgrave, over 5.5 receiving yards, is a great player to take. Last week against the Arizona Cardinals, although he did not log a reception, he had his highest snap percentage of the season. He played in 43 % of snaps; his previous high for the year was 34%. Also, the team they play is poor at guarding TEs. In fantasy PPR formats, the Steelers are giving up the third for fantasy points to the position in the NFL. With all this combined and the fact that Musgrave has hit over 5.5 yards receiving yards in four out of six games this year.
Matthew Golden Over 40.5 Receiving Yards
WR1 for the Green Bay Packers should have a big game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has covered his over on 40.5 receiving yard total in three of his last four games. On top of this, opposing WR1s have covered this total in five out of six games. This prop is one to not overthink and just take the over.