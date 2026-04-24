Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Maxey, And 3 Other Underdog Player Props For 76ers vs. Celtics

With the series tied at 1-1, the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics will square off in a game three NBA first-round playoff matchup this Friday. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the game.

Jayson Tatum Over 23.5 Points

Apr 21, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after making a three-point basket against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first half of a game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Jayson Tatum is coming off a down game. In-game two, he struggled to score, hitting the under on his 23.5 point line for Friday, with 19 points. It did not come from a lack of volume, as Tatum went 8-19 from the field. Taum following hitting the under feels due to hit the over on his points prop in game three.

Tatum, in last year’s game three against the Orlando Magic, proceeded to drop 37 points. Also, with the raised stakes of the game, whoever wins gets a series lead, Tatum’s usage on the offensive end has a big chance of going up. Because of this, his over on his scoring prop looks like a good play, especially with the volume of shooting he had in game two.

Tyrese Maxey Over 6.5 Assists

Apr 21, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) attempts a free-throw against the Boston Celtics in the first half of a game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Tyrese Maxey has been by far and away the 76ers' best player so far in this series, with rookie guard VJ Edgecombe trailing behind him. Maxey, in game two, dropped 29 points and also had nine assists. He is now 2-2 in covering the over on his 6.5 assists prop in both playoff games. He should make it three straight times of covering the over on Friday.

Maxey, in his last three regular-season games against the Celtics, had seven or more assists twice.

Andre Drummond Over 8.5 Rebounds

Apr 21, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (1) watches a free-throw against the Boston Celtics in the first half of a game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Big man for the 76ers, Andre Drummond, feels due to hit the over on his rebounding prop against the Celtics on Friday. In his past two games, he has hit the under on the 8.5 line, logging five rebounds in game one and eight in game two.

In the regular season, in three games against Boston, Drummond had nine or more rebounds twice. In the one game he did not hit the over, he played just 12 minutes. With Drummond playing an average of 23.5 MPG, through the first two games of the series, he looks more than due to have nine rebounds, especially with the game being in a favorable environment, a home game at Philadelphia.

Jaylen Brown Under 4.5 Assists

Apr 21, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) attempts a free throw against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second half of a game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Jaylen Brown should continue his streak of hitting the under on his 4.5 assists line. In both playoff games against the 76ers, he had under the total, logging four and three assists.

This streak of hitting the under for Brown continued into the regular season. In his last four regular-season games, he had fewer than five assists in every game. With the recent low hit rate he has had on the over of this prop, with Tatum’s return playing a factor, his under is a great play.

Derrick White Over 2.5 Made 3-Pointers

Apr 21, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) passes the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first half of a game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

This feels like a spot where Derrick White has a breakout game. In his first two games, White has struggled in shooting from distance, hitting the under on his 2.5 made 3-pointers prop in both games. In the two bouts, he is shooting 4-17 from distance. If he continues to shoot this same volume in game three, he has a great chance of covering the over on this prop.

White, in the playoffs last season, had three or more makes from distance in seven out of the 11 total games he played.

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