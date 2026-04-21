Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Maxey, and 3 Other Underdog Player Props For Celtics vs. 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers will look to even the series on Tuesday against the Boston Celtics, as they currently are behind 1-0 in the first-round playoff series. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the matchup.

Jayson Tatum Over 23.5 Points

Apr 9, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) looks on during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. | Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

It is hard to tell that Boston forward Jayson Tatum missed nearly the entire regular season recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon. He looks like he has barely missed a beat, as in game one, he was arguably the best player on the floor. Tatum in game one went 9-17 from the field and scored 25 points. He should cover the over on his 23.5 point total for Tuesday again in game two.

Last season in the first round of the playoffs, Tatum, in four games, scored 24 or more points three times. The three times he covered the total, he scored 36, 37, and 35 points. Also, Tatum played 32 minutes in game one against the 76ers. There is still an opportunity for him to play more if game two is a bit closer regarding the scoreline. In a regular-season game this season against the New York Knicks, Tatum logged 40 minutes. With this in mind, the over on Tatum’s points prop is an even better play to take.

Tyrese Maxey Over 25.5 Points

Apr 10, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Guard for the 76ers, Tyrese Maxey, hit the under on his 25.5 points prop, but he should hit the over in game two.

In game one against Boston, Maxey went 8-20 from the field and scored 21 points. This off day of shooting the ball should not be given much weight. In three of the four games Maxey played against the Celtics in the regular season, he had 26 or more points three times. This includes an outing where he scored 40 points against them.

VJ Edgecombe Under 5.5 Rebounds

Apr 6, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard VJ Edgecombe (77) reacts after scoring a three-point basket during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

VJ Edgecombe’s athleticism has shown up in a big way of late in the 76ers' season, especially in the rebounding department. In four of his last five games, he has had six or more rebounds, including two games where he had nine or more boards. The lone time during this stretch when he had under six rebounds was against the Celtics, and this should happen again when he plays Boston on Tuesday.

The five times Edgecobe has played the Celtics this season, he has had under six rebounds four times. Also, the Celtics in the 2025-2026 season are allowing the seventh fewest rebounds per game in the NBA, 50.7.

Jaylen Brown Under 4.5 Assists

Apr 19, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) on defense in the second half during game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden. | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

With Tatum back in the picture, Brown's assist opportunities have declined. This stems from Brown having fewer opportunities to serve as the primary creator during Boston's offensive possessions. Because of this, Brown’s under on his 4.5 assist line looks like a great play on Tuesday.

Brown in game one against Philadelphia had just three assists. In his last six games, he has had five or more assists not a single time.

Nikola Vucevic Under 5.5 Rebounds

Feb 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Boston Celtics center Nikola Vucevic (4) reacts against the Phoenix Suns in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Big man for the Celtics, Nikola Vucevic, should hit the under on his 5.5 rebound line for Tuesday.

In game one against Philadelphia, Vuevic played just 18 minutes and managed to cover the over on his rebounding prop logging six rebounds. However, with the limited playing time, he should be back to hitting the under on the following line on Tuesday. In Vucevic’s last seven regular-season games, he has had six or more rebounds just one time.

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