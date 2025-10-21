Jets RB Breece Hall Fantasy Football Stock Watch Following Week 7 Loss
The New York Jets failed to record their first win in a matchup versus the Carolina Panthers in Week 7. For the second consecutive week, the league’s final winless team failed to manage at least 100 yards on the ground, as star running back Breece Hall faced his share of struggles from a fantasy football perspective.
Hall has recorded solid fantasy production at times this season, but has struggled over the past two games, failing to eclipse 8.0 PPR points in each game during that span. Matched up against a top-10 run defense, Hall mustered just 52 yards from scrimmage on 13 touches, extending his streak without a touchdown to seven games.
Due to a lack of success, New York benched starting quarterback Justin Fields in favor of veteran Tyrod Taylor during New York’s Week 7 loss. Fields previously missed a game in Week 3, with Taylor taking over. During that matchup, Hall managed just 9.2 points and was limited to just 21 yards on nine carries.
The Jets’ recent struggles have raised concerns over Hall’s fantasy football stock as the season rolls on. Here’s a look at his stock entering Week 8.
Breece Hall Fantasy Football Outlook
A Week 8 matchup versus a lowly Cincinnati Bengals defense presents an ideal opportunity for a breakout performance from New York’s star running back. Through seven games, Cincinnati’s defense ranks 27th in the league in rushing and 31st in scoring.
While a favorable matchup certainly elevates Hall’s stock to an extent, his long-term production remains a question. As New York gears up for a matchup versus the Bengals on Sunday afternoon, Hall will look to rebound after back-to-back quiet performances.
Hall’s Fantasy Stock On The Decline
Hall offers a solid case as a mid-tier RB2 given his recent play, but New York’s offensive struggles create real cause for concern for Hall’s fantasy production going forward. Without Fields, the run game takes a massive hit given the loss of his rushing ability.
With Fields, New York has yet to manage a win and has struggled to recreate similar offensive production following an encouraging performance in the season opener. At times, Hall has managed to overcome the Jets’ inconsistency on offense, but the unit has failed to prop up its star back from week to week.
It’s hard to project a top-10 finish among fantasy backs for Hall down the stretch of the season, but he could build on an RB19 start to the season among PPR leagues. Hall’s signs of fantasy regression could be a bad look for fantasy owners.