Josh Hart, Stephon Castle, And 3 Other Underdog Fantasy Props For NBA Finals Game 2

The San Antonio Spurs will look to avoid falling behind 2-0 in the NBA Finals on Friday night against the New York Knicks. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the matchup.

Dylan Harper Under 12.5 Points

Jun 3, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper speaks to the media after game one of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Dylan Harper was one of the best players offensively for San Antonio in Game One of the NBA Finals. In 28 minutes, he scored 16 points on 6-10 shooting. While his performance was encouraging, the right side of his scoring player prop to take on Friday is his under at 12.5 points.

Harper, in all three of his previous Game Two outings this playoffs, has scored under 13 points in every game. Also, in two of the three games he played against New York in the regular season, he had fewer than 13 points. An off day to gameplan and adjust should also make life harder for Harper on offense in Game Two.

Stephon Castle Under 6.5 Assists

Jun 2, 2026; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) talks to press during the NBA finals media day at Frost Bank Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

This assists prop it simply way too high for Stephon Castle at 6.5. He is coming off logging a playoff low three assists in Game One, and in his last five playoff games, he has just had seven or more assists one time.

Also in the entirety of the NBA, the Knicks are allowing the third fewest assists per game, 24.4. Castle, in his last regular-season game against New York, also hit the under on the 6.5 assist prop line for Friday. He had four assists in the contest.

Karl-Anthony Towns Over 3.5 Assists

Jun 3, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) practices before game one of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Taking the over on his 3.5 assist prop line for Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the best props to take for Game Two. He is coming off a Game One outing in which he covered the over on his 3.5 assists line for Friday, recording four assists. This is the third game of his last five where he has recorded four or more assists.

Overall in the playoffs, Towns has shown the capability of being one of the best playmakers on the floor at times. He had a run dating from their playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks through their series against the Philadelphia 76ers, and into game one against the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he had nine straight games with four or more assists. In three of these games, he had 10 assists. This shows the ceiling for Towns' assists is way higher than anywhere close to his line of 3.5 assists. With his success in the playoffs alone, and the extra playing time that playoff games often bring, his over on his 3.5 line is a great play.

Josh Hart Under 9.5 Rebounds

Jun 2, 2026; San Antonio, TX, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) talks to the press during media day for the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Everyone is immediately going to want to take the over on Josh Hart’s 9.5 rebounding prop based on what he did in game one. In the contest, Hart logged a game-high 15 rebounds. Despite this big performance from Hart, his under on the rebounding prop is the correct play.

In the playoffs, Hart has just had 10 or more rebounds in five of the 15 games he has played. Also, the Spurs this season are allowing the ninth fewest rebounds per game, 52.0.

Victor Wembanyama Under 3.5 Blocks

May 30, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder in game seven of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Knicks had Victor Wembanyama in a blender on the offensive end in Game One. He went 6-21 from the field and scored 26 points. Because of how the Knicks defended him, it is hard to gauge how he will play offensively in game two. The best player prop to take for Wembanyama is the under on his blocks.

Wembanyaa has recently hit the under on his 3.5 block prop at a rapid rate. In nine of his last 10 playoff games, he had under four blocks. Also, in five prior career games against New York, Wembanyama had under four blocks three times. The two times he hit the over, he had four blocks.

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