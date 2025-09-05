Justin Herbert And 4 Other Sleeper Fantasy Plays For Chiefs vs. Chargers
The NFL season is officially underway. The season opened on Thursday, when the Philadelphia Eagles took down the Dallas Cowboys. On Friday night, the Kansas City Chiefs will go on the road to take on a divisional rival in the Los Angeles Chargers. Here are five Sleeper Fantasy plays for Friday night’s showdown.
Justin Herbert Over 199.5 Passing Yards
Sleeper Fantasy players are slated to receive a discount on Justin Herbert’s passing yards mark on Friday. A season ago, Herbert averaged 227.6 yards with a depleted receiving corps and a run-heavy offseason. This season, Herbert is poised for a bounce back campaign with improved offensive weapons and a rejuvenated backfield.
Omarion Hampton Over 47.5 Rushing Yards
Rookie back Omarion Hampton is expecting a memorable NFL debut on Friday night. The former North Carolina Tarheel will be the feature back in L.A.’s backfield as Najee Harris continues to navigate an eye injury. While Harris is slated to play on Friday, Hampton will see the vast majority of the volume in Jim Harbaugh’s rushing scheme, behind a stout offensive line unit.
Xavier Worthy Over 60.5 Receiving Yards
Entering his second season in Kansas City, Xavier Worthy will start the season as WR1 for the Chiefs. While Rashee Rice awaits his return from suspension, Worthy will see a plethora of volume on the offense. Andy Reid has been creative in his utilization of the speedy wideout, and will likely spotlight Worthy in the season opener.
JuJu Smith-Schuster Over 1.5 Receptions
We’re targeting a low mark with this next pick. While he may not be the JuJu Smith-Schuster of 2018, the veteran wideout provides plenty of experience in a depleted Chiefs receiver room without Rice. He may not be Patrick Mahomes’ primary target tonight, but it’s almost a given he’ll catch just two passes.
Nick Bolton Over 2.5 Assisted Tackles
Now entering his fifth NFL season, Nick Bolton has been one of the Chiefs’ top tacklers since the club drafted him in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Last year, the interior linebacker finished the season with over 100 tackles for the third time in his career and posted 11 games with two or more assisted tackles.