Justin Jefferson, Caleb Williams and 3 More Underdog Fantasy MNF Picks: Vikings Vs. Bears
Rounding out the first week of games is a late-night Monday night bout between the Caleb Williams-led Chicago Bears and the JJ McCarthy led Minnesota Vikings. Here are some of the best picks for the matchup on Underdog Fantasy.
Justin Jeffereson Over 79.5 Receiving Yards
As JJ McCarthy plays in his first NFL contest, he will see a level of talent he has never seen before. That being said, he will need to rely on some veterans to help him through, and luckily for him, sixth-year receiver Justin Jefferson might be the best security blanket a rookie QB could have. Jefferson has hit the 1,000-yard mark in every season he has played, including the 2023 season, where he just appeared in 10 games. He is currently coming off a 1,533 receiving yard season. In that 2024 season, he hit the over 79.5 yard total 12 out of 17 times. Two of those times were against Chicago, where he recorded 135 yards and 104 yards.
DJ Moore Over 5.5 Receptions
The connection between wide receiver DJ Moore and QB Caleb Williams became more solid as the 2024 season went on. In the last seven games of the season, Moore was targeted an average of 9.3 times a game. Through those final eight contests, he hit the over on the 5.5 reception mark every time. With Williams coming in with more experience this season, he and his WR1 should have no problem connecting six times against the Vikings.
Aaron Jones Over 16.5 Receiving Yards
With a rookie quarterback making his debut, Veteran running back Aaron Jones will also be leaned on against Chicago on Monday night. Jones offers a lot of receiving upside at the RB position, and could see his fair share of checkdowns with McCarthy at QB. Last season, he hit the over on 16.5 receiving yards 12 out of 17 times. Two of these times were against the Bears, where he recorded 20 and 23 receiving yards.
Caleb Williams Over 218.5 Passing Yards
QB Caleb Williams has all the talent in the world to surpass this 218.5 passing yard total. Last season, Williams’ play had its great moments and bad moments. But now with a year of experience, he should be able to play at a more consistent level, especially in the passing game. Last season, he hit the over on this 218.5 total seven out of 17 times. One of those times he hit it was against the Vikings, where he threw for a total of 340 yards. He missed the total in the second game against Minnesota, throwing for 191 yards. With all that being said, despite being under 50% on covering it, in year two, Williams should be much improved and cover this total.
Will Reichard Over 1.5 Made Field Goals
One area rookie QBs can struggle in to start in the NFL is the redzone. If McCarthy fails to execute in these ares, then there will be plenty of opportunities for Minnesota kicker Will Reichard to kick some field goals. Last season, he attempted two or more field goals, 10 out of 13 regular season games, he appeared in.