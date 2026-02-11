Justin Rose, Jake Knapp Top Elite Fantasy Golf Picks at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The PGA Tour makes its annual return to Pebble Beach. The course is one of the most glorious in the world, and it makes for fantastic moments. On the shores of the Monterey Peninsula in California, the PGA Tour's best golfers will go out to win the Pro-Am and the Tournament itself. As for us, we look to win in a different avenue — fantasy golf. This is your course preview and best plays for the event.

Fantasy Golf Key Metrics

Pebble Beach is an interesting track among all PGA Tour courses. It is a course that relies heavily on the weather to make it play ultra-difficult. When the weather is fair, it appears to be a shorter golf course. It can be attacked by dominating with the driver, leaving short approaches and scrambles on many greens. The layout highlights these metrics as the more important keys to winning at Pebble Beach.

The event plays (1) round at Spyglass Hill. We reduce our focus, as it accounts for 25% of the total and has a relatively similar layout across key metrics.

Strokes Gained: Off the Tee

Short Approach Proximity to Hole

Strokes Gained: Putting (California)

Strokes Gained: Around the Green

Tee to Green

Tournament History

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is a unique event. It plays as a Pro-Am in tandem with its Signature Event status. This results in longer rounds over the first two days, played across two golf courses.

When it comes to the PGA-side of the event, it has plays moderately easy. The winning score is generally between -15 and -20. This week, the weather projects to be classic of Monterey. We have temeraptures in the 50's and 60's with moderate wind. Sunday could see some rainfall, toughening final round scoring.

Here are the past champions:

2025: Rory McIlroy (-21)

2024: Wyndham Clark (-17)

2023: Justin Rose (-18)

2022: Tom Hoge (-19)

2021: Daniel Berger (-18)

Best FanDuel/DraftKings Picks

Tommy Fleetwood — $11,600 (FanDuel) | 10,200 (DraftKings)

There is Scottie Scheffler, there is Rory McIlroy, and now, there is Tommy Fleetwood. The level of golf that he has been playing since last summer has been truly elite. He is now the 4th-ranked golfer in the world, and in Fleetwood's last eight events, he has two wins and one 2nd-place finish.

Off the tee, Fleetwood is in the green in each of his last 12 events. He is honestly elite in every aspect of his game, being one of the most well-balanced golfers on Tour. The upside of Fleetwood is reluctantly matched, and it must be considered.

Justin Rose — $12,000 (FanDuel) | $9,400 (DraftKings)

Lovely being back home for a few days with the family… @FarmersInsOpen 🏆 in place!!



Long run coming up in the 🇺🇸 till the @TheMasters Next stop a favourite @attproam 👌🏽 #Team🌹 pic.twitter.com/9cYGw2rdW9 — Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) February 8, 2026

Rose is a champion at Pebble Beach and well-seasoned to the course. In seven events at Pebble Beach, Rose has that win plus two other top-3 finishes, one top-6 finish, and a top-11 finish. He has never missed the cut here. A hot golfer he is, Rose is a must-play as he comes off a victory at the Farmers' Insurance Open. He could not be playing much better golf now. I'd call this the equivalent of the Chiefs playing in Arrowhead. It is not Rose's technical home, but he thrives at this venue.

Matthew Fitzpatrick — $10,500 (FanDuel) | $8,700 (DraftKings)

We love the Englishmen here at Pebble Beach. Perhaps it is something about the coastal vibe of Pebble Beach, or maybe not. Either way, Fitzpatrick also should do well here.

Fitzpatrick has struggled for quite some time after his US Open victory at Brookline. In 2025, he came back in a big way. Fitzpatrick finished 9th last week at the WM Phoenix Open and won the DP World Tour Championship in November. Since the PGA Championship last May, Fitzpatrick has ten top-10 finishes. At Pebble Beach, he has two top-12 finishes in six showings.

This week, we look for scrambling and tee-to-green. Fitzpatrick is elite at scrambling, averaging 1.9 strokes gained per round, and he has averaged nearly 1.5 strokes gained per event over the last 20 events.

Jake Knapp — $9,800 (FanDuel) | $7,900 (DraftKings)

Knapp is off three top-11 finishes in a row. In Knapp's last nine events, he has been no worse than 0.53 strokes gained off the tee in any tournament. In that time, he has missed one cut and has five top-11 finishes and seven in the top-22.

Only once has Knapp played at Pebble Beach. In that event, he finished T-33 with his sole weakness being putting. We can imagine that gets sorted out. With his supreme driving ability, Knapp should be well-equipped for many birdie attempts. The almost Mr. 59 should be a high-upside pick here.

