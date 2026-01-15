Jusuf Nurkic and 4 Other NBA DFS Picks to Deliver High Returns (January 15th)

The NBA is in action today, featuring an NBA Berlin (Germany) Game at 2:00pm this afternoon. That game will feature a matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Orlando Magic. However, we will attack the DFS Main Slate today and that will feature (5) Games, starting at 7:00pm. We see plenty of chances to win, and we hope to do better than the day before, as always. Let's get after it.

Brandon Williams, PG (DAL) — $5,500 (FanDuel) | $4,800 (DraftKings)

The Mavericks very well may be without Cooper Flagg tonight. Though he listed as Questionable, we would reasonably expect the Mavericks to be cautious with Flagg, and sit him. That will slot Williams is for high minutes. The Mavericks are on a back-to-back, but they will need someone to play high-minutes, and that will be Williams, who also is rested after he missed a week stretch of games prior to last night.

Williams is 3rd on the Mavericks in Usage Rate. When on the court, he will be a primary option. As for the matchup, the Jazz are 30th versus Point Guards.

Dillon Brooks, SF/SG (PHO) — $6,000 (FanDuel) | $6,300 (DraftKings)

This matchup sets up ideal for a free-shooter such as Brooks. The Pistons oppose as 16th best versus Shooting Guards and 23rd versus Small Forwards. However, they rank especially poor when it comes to field goal defense. They are 27th in Points Allowed to Shooting Guards.

We love Brooks because he is a shot-heavy player. He is 2nd on the Suns in Field Goals Attempted and Field Goals Made (29.5%, 30.1%). He is also 4th on the Suns in 3-Point Attempts (30.5%).

Jalen Williams, SF/PF (OKC) — $7,900 (FanDuel) | $7,700 (DraftKings)

We have a battle between the BPI two best teams in the NBA tonight. The Rockets are elite offensively, but just about average defensively. Against Small Forwards, they rank 22nd. In Williams' last two games against the Rockets, he has (33) and (24) points.

In Usage Rate, Williams ranks 2nd on the Thunder (25.0%). He will be a primary option in this game that should be contentious, thus lengthening minutes played. Upside is more likely in this game than many others.

Bam Adebayo, C/PF (MIA) — $7,400 (FanDuel) | $7,000 (DraftKings)

Bam Adebayo scored in a plethora of ways in Miami's home victory!



🏀 29 PTS

🏀 9 REB

🏀 4 AST

🏀 4 3PM



He now ranks 2nd all-time, trailing only Dwyane Wade, for most points in @MiamiHEAT franchise history. pic.twitter.com/qApTwiUVM6 — NBA (@NBA) January 14, 2026

Adebayo is coming off of his best game in quite some time, going for a stat-line of 29-9-4 plus (1) block and (2) steals. His recent slump has been due to end, and we saw that there. Do not doubt Adebayo, he is 2nd on the Heat in Rebound Rate (33.7%) and 3rd in Field Goal Attempts (23.2%). In Usage Rate, he is 3rd (22.5%).

Matchup-wise, the Heat play the Celtics who are worst defensively in their frontcourt. Of the five positions on the court, the Celtics are worst against the Power Forward and Center positions. In Adebayo's last three games against the Celtics, he has a 53% Field Goal Percentage with (8.0) Rebounds per Game. I find him underpriced in here.

Jusuf Nurkic, C (UTA) — $7,000 (FanDuel) | $7,400 (DraftKings)

The Jazz benched Nurkic last night with no injury designation. However, reports seem to call this a mix of load management while optimizing young players in the rotation. This actually led to positive results as Kyle Filipowski had a game of his young career. Nurkic will be back tonight in full health, ready to roll.

Nurkic is fully capable of 45+ fantasy points on a nightly basis. It is a regularity for him. The Mavericks oppose the Jazz tonight, on a back-to-back, being ranked 30th versus Center's.

