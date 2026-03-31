Kawhi Leonard, Jrue Holiday, & 3 Other Underdog Props for Clippers vs. Trail Blazers

The final game of this Tuesday’s NBA slate will feature the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Clippers. Here are five of the best player props for the matchup on Underdog Fantasy.

Donovan Clingan Under 12.5 Rebounds

Mar 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan (23) during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Big man for the Portland Trail Blazers, Donovan Clingan, is one of the best rebounders in the NBA. He has been especially been good on the glass as of late, logging 13 or more rebounds in four out of five of his last games. Despite his success on the season and recently his under on his 12.5 rebounding prop line is the correct play to take on Tuesday.

This season, the Clippers are one of the best teams at limiting rebounds in the NBA. They are giving up 50.1 rebounds per game, which ranks them fifth in the NBA for fewest rebounds allowed per game. Also, in Clingan’s three career games against Los Angeles, he has had fewer than 13 rebounds every single time.

Kawhi Leonard Under 27.5 Points

Mar 23, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) looks to shoot the ball while under pressure from Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) during the first half at Intuit Dome. | William Liang-Imagn Images

Star for the Clippers, Kawhi Leonard is having a career year scoring the ball, but against the Trail Blazers, he should have some issues covering the over on his 27.5 player prop line.

The Trail Blazers on the season are allowing the 17th fewest points per game, 116.1. However, in their last three games, they have been an elite defensive unit. Over that stretch, they are giving up 95.7 PPG, the lowest PPG average out of any team in the league over the following span. This level, combined with Leonard having less than 28 points in two out of his last three games, makes his under on his 27.5 player point prop line a great play for Tuesday night.

Darius Garland Under 6.5 Assists

Mar 27, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; LA Clippers guard Darius Garland (10) in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

With the low amount of points Portland has given up on average in their last three games, that has also translated to them giving up a low amount of assists. In their last three games, they are allowing the fewest amount of assists per game in the NBA, 19.7. Because of this, Darius Garland should be primed to hit the under on his 6.5 assist line on Tuesday night.

Garland, in his last four games, has had fewer than seven assists three times. Also, he played a game against Portland this season while on the Cavaliers, and recorded just four assists

Jrue Holiday Over 2.5 Made 3-Pointers

Mar 23, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday (5) shoots the ball during warm ups before the Trail Blazers play against the Brooklyn Nets at Moda Center. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Guard for Portland, Jrue Holiday, is proving to be a great addition in his first year with the team. He has provided production in multiple areas for the Trail Blazers, including perimeter shooting. In Holiday’s last three games, he has had three or more made 3-pointers. That should continue against the Clippers on Tuesday.

Los Angeles has been a below-average team defending the three-point line this season. They are allowing the 13th most made 3-pointers per game in the NBA. In their last three games, they have been one of the worst teams in defending the 3-point line, allowing 15.3 makes per game. This ties for the fourth-highest average over this stretch.

Brook Lopez Under 1.5 Made 3-Pointers

Mar 23, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center Brook Lopez (11) gestures after scoring during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Intuit Dome. | William Liang-Imagn Images

The Trail Blazers' recent high-level play on defense has been large in part to limiting 3-pointers. But even on the 2025-2026 season, they have been elite at limiting made 3-pointers. This season, they are allowing the eighth fewest made threes per game, 12.7. With this level of play from the Blazers, big man for the Clippers, Brook Lopez should hit the under on his 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Lopez, in his last game played, made zero threes, and in two games against the Blazers this season, he had two or more made threes one time.

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