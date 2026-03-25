Kawhi Leonard, Scottie Barnes, and 3 Other Underdog Props For Clippers vs. Raptors 

The last tipoff time for Wednesday's NBA slate will be between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Toronto Raptors. Here are five of the best player props for the matchup on Underdog Fantasy.

Kawhi Leonard Over 26.5 Points

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Mar 23, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) looks to shoot the ball while under pressure from Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) during the first half at Intuit Dome. | William Liang-Imagn Images

Star for the Clippers, Kawhi Leonard, is currently listed as a game-time decision for Los Angeles’ Wednesday game against the Raptors. If he is to suit up, he should be in for a big scoring night.

In four of his last five games, Leonard has had 27 or more points. The one time he did not cover the over, he had 25. Toronto has been one of the better defenses in the NBA this season, allowing, on average, 112.3 PPG. This ranks as the ninth lowest average in the league. However, in their last three games, they have been struggling a bit defensively, allowing on average 122.7 PPG. With Leonard’s recent scoring success and the Raptors recent struggles defensively, the over on his points prop is a great play for Wednesday night.

Scottie Barnes Over 6.5 Rebounds

Mar 23, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Toronto Raptors forward/guard Scottie Barnes (4) warms up before the game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

Scottie Barnes has been covering the over on his rebounding in his last five games at a good rate. Over this stretch, he has had seven or more rebounds four times.

With his high hit rate on the over, he is going against one of the better rebounding teams in the NBA. The Clippers this season are allowing the fifth-fewest rebounds per game, 50.2. However, Barnes, in the lone matchup against the Clippers this season, showed he can still be a successful rebounder. In the game against them, he got seven rebounds.

Brook Lopez Under 1.5 Assists

Mar 23, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center Brook Lopez (11) gestures after scoring during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Intuit Dome. | William Liang-Imagn Images

Big man for the Clippers, Brook Lopez has been successful in generating assists recently, but he should struggle to do so against the Raptors.

Lopez, in his last four games, has had two or more assists in every game. What will make it difficult for him to continue this is the strength of the Raptors' defense. This season, Toronto is giving up the second-fewest per game on average in the NBA, 24.5. In Lopez's lone game against Toronto this season, he recorded zero assists.

Immanuel Quickley Under 2.5 Made 3-Pointers

Mar 11, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) brings the ball up court against New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Guard for the Raptors, Immanuel Quickley, has struggled shooting from the 3-point line as of late. In his last four games, he has only had three or more makes from distance one time. His shooting woes should carry over into Wednesday against Los Angeles.

The Clippers are a slightly above-average defense in defending the perimeter, allowing the 17th fewest makes, 13.4. Also, although Quickley has not played the Clippers this season, he has struggled to make threes against them recently in his career. In his last five games against Los Angeles, he had three or more makes one time.

Darius Garland Over 7.5 Assists

Mar 21, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers guard Darius Garland (10) looks on during the game between the Mavericks and the Clippers at American Airlines Center. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Darius Garland, like Lopez, should have problems generating a high assist total against the Raptors. In his last five games, he has had eight or more assists just one time. This matchup on Wednesday is not the right one for him to break this trend, as shown above; the Raptors are allowing the third-fewest assists per game in the NBA.

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