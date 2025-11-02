Kenneth Walker, Chris Moore, and 3 other Underdog Props For Commanders vs. Seahawks
The last game for week nine’s Sunday slate of the NFL will feature the Seattle Seahawks and the Washington Commanders. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog fantasy for the matchup.
Kenneth Walker III Over 53.5 Rushing Yards
Kenneth Walker III last game, although he did not put up his biggest numbers of the 2025 season, he had one of his more promising performances of the year. The reason for this being is he logged his second highest rushing attempts totall. He had 17 carries where he rushed for 66 yards.
He has hit the over on his 53.5 rushing yards total in three of his last four games. If Walker can garner a similar total to he did last game, he should have no issue hitting this over. The Washington Commanders also are currently allowing the 10th most rushing yards per game.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt Under 43.5 Rushing Yards
Rookie RB for the Washington Commanders Jacory Croskey-Merritt has struggled to have big game production as of late, and it looks like that trend will continue going into week nine. Croskey Merritt in his last two games has a combined 58 rushing yards–25 and 33. In that he has had a poor rushing yard per carry average, getting just 2.6 yards per rush. With this lackluster momentum Croskey-Merritt, will take on the Seahawks who are currently allowing the fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL.
Chris Moore Over 17.5 Receiving Yards
Terry McLaurin, after returning to the Commanders lineup last week, will be out again this week. With him being out Wr Chris Moore should be in for a solid performance. He played 47% of the Commander's snaps last week and that should tick up even more this week. He has covered the over on his 17.5 receiving yard prop in two of his last three games. This combined with the fact that Seattle has a poor passing defense, ranking 10th in most passing yards given up a game, Moore’s over on this prop is a good one to take.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Over 98.5 Receiving Yards
Seattle Seahawks Jaxon Smith-Njigba is having a year to remember. He is currently leading the NFl in most receiving yards with 819 yards. He should be able to tack on a sizable amount of yardage, against the Washington Commanders to add to this already impressive total. Washington are allowing the seventh most passing yards per game. On top this Smith-Njigba has covered his Sunday night receiving total in all of his last three games, and has covered it in five out of seven games on the year. With this it is a good play to count on Smith-Njigba’s hot streak continuing, and take his recieving prop over.
Jayden Daniels Over 7.5 Rush Attempts
With the Seahawks having a top tier rush defense, QB Jayden Daniels may opt to use his legs often to help establish Washington’s run game. In four of his five games this season he has hit over 7.5 rushes. This is a prop to not overthink and take the over.