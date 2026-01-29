Kenneth Walker III Super Bowl LX Player Props & Stat Projections vs. Patriots

The running back opportunity for the Seahawks shifted to a heavier workload for Kenneth Walker over the past two games, with Zach Charbonnet out for the season. Seattle upped his snaps to 62% and 63% against the 49ers and Rams, an area he reached only in Week 12 (63%) in the regular season. Over Seattle’s other 16 matchups in 2025, Walker was on the field for 46.7% of their plays.

Kenneth Walker III's 2025 Season In Review

Walker delivered a backend RB2 season in PPR formats (192.00 fantasy points) in the regular season due to his split role. He ran the ball well (221/1,0227 – 4.6 yards per carry), but scored only five of Seattle’s 19 rushing touchdowns.

The Seahawks ranked poorly in the receiving categories for running backs (53 catches for 441 yards and no touchdowns on 63 targets), but they gained 8.3 yards per catch. Seattle increased their RB targets (19) over their final three regular-season games (7/86, 4/18, and 7/59), indicating a change in game plan. Walker accounted for nine catches for 106 receiving yards on nine targets over this span.

For the year, including the postseason (3/29 and 4/49), Walker had 38 catches for 360 yards (9.5 yards per catch) with no touchdowns on 43 targets. He had over two catches in eight contests, with seven coming over the past 10 starts.

Super Bowl LX Running Back Projections

Here’s a look at the projections for running backs in the Super Bowl:

Shawn Childs

Last week, with Zach Charbonnet out, Walker ran the ball 19 times for 62 yards and one touchdown while catching all four of his targets for 49 yards. He had his best game (19/116/3 with three catches for 29 yards) of the season in the playoffs against the 49ers, thanks to the injury to his running mate.

Kenneth Walker III averaged a top speed of 14.12 mph on outside runs during the regular season, second-fastest among running backs with at least 100 carries.



Walker is averaging 15.92 mph this postseason on outside runs.#LARvsSEA | @Seahawkspic.twitter.com/JxqUIfQQuF — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 25, 2026

Kenneth Walker III Super Bowl LX Player Prop Lines

Here are the prop lines for Walker in the Super Bowl by DraftKings:

18.5 rush attempts (-124o)

74.5 rushing yards (-114o)

Anytime touchdown (-190)

First touchdown (+370)

2+ touchdowns (+270)

3.5 catches (-122o)

25.5 receiving yards (-112)

New England Patriots Defensive Metrics

New England Patriots defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga (95) celebrates a sack in the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Patriots’ defense ranked 15th in running back defense in PPR formats (376.80 fantasy points). Backs had 358 carries for 1,510 yards and 12 touchdowns (4.2 yards per rush). Their defense allowed the four most catches (86) to the running back position, leading to 558 yards and two touchdowns on 103 targets. New England held backs to short yards per catch (6.5) to the running back position.

Here are the running back stats allowed by the Patriots in the playoffs:

Vs. LAC (12/30 with two catches for 20 yards on three targets)

Vs. HOU (18/31 with two catches for 19 yards on three targets)

@DEN (19/57 with five catches for 24 yards on eight targets)

The last two games were played in bad weather.

Walker had 19 rushes or more only three times (19, 19, and 19), with two coming off the past two games. He only had over three catches twice (Week 18 – 4/36 and Week 21 – 4/49). Walker gained over 25 receiving yards in seven games (four times over the past five matchups). He rushed for more than 74 yards in six contests.

Running Back Stats Against New England Patriots Week By Week

Here’s a list of the best running backs each week against the Patriots this season:

Week 1 (Ashton Jeanty – 19/38/1 with two catches for two yards)

Week 2 (De’Von Achane – 11/30 with eight catches for 92 yards and a touchdown)

Week 3 (Jaylen Warren – 18/47 with five catches for 34 yards)

Week 4 (Chuba Hubbard – 10/49 with three catches for 20 yards)

Week 5 (James Cook – 15/49)

Week 6 (Alvin Kamara – 10/31 with five catches for 45 yards)

Week 7 (Tony Pollard – 6/18 with six catches for 43 yards)

Week 8 (Quinshon Judkins – 9/19 with three catches for -2 yards)

Week 9 (Bijan Robinson – 12/46 with eight catches for 50 yards)

Week 10 (Rashaad White – 10/38 with five catches for 16 yards)

Week 11 (Breece Hall – 14/58 with two catches for six yards)

Week 12 (Chase Brown – 19/107 with two catches for 23 yards)

Week 13 (Devin Singletary – 12/68/1 with three catches for 34 yards)

Week 15 (James Cook – 22/107/2 with two catches for four yards and a touchdown)

Week 16 (Derrick Henry – 18/128/2)

Week 17 (Breece Hall – 14/111/1 with two catches for 18 yards)

Week 18 (Jaylen Wright – 12/23 with two catches for 17 yards)

Week 19 (Kimani Vidal – 11/31 with two catches for 20 yards)

Week 20 (Woody Marks – 14/17 with two catches for 19 yards)

Week 21 (RJ Harvey – 13/37 with four catches for 22 yards)

Kenneth Walker III Super Bowl LX Projections

Walker is the top-ranked running back in my early Super Bowl projections. With Charbonnet sidelined, I expect the veteran to tally 86 rushing yards on 19 carries with one trip to the end zone. He should also contribute via the aerial attack with three receptions for an additional 22 receiving yards, finishing just shy of 20 fantasy points.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: