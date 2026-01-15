Khalil Shakir, RJ Harvey, and 3 Other Underdog Player Props For Broncos vs. Bills

Kicking off the next round of playoff games will be a matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Denver Broncos. Here are five of the best player props to take in the game on Underdog Fantasy.

Josh Allen Over 211.5 Passing Yards

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) calls a play during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is a player prop that makes too much sense. Josh Allen, in his playoff career, has covered the over on his 211.5 passing yard line 10 out of 14 times. This is one of those props where not a lot of thought should be put into it, and just take the over on the guy who is one of the best postseason performers in NFL history.

Bo Nix Over 0.5 Interceptions

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) runs with the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Bo Nix throwing an interception on a stage like this feels like a given. He has thrown two in his last three regular-season games. The Bills in the regular season had 13 interceptions, which had them around the middle in terms of rank in the NFL. They had two in the most recent playoff game against the Jaguars.

With the Bills' recent success and the magnitude of the game, taking the over on the player prop of Nix’s 0.5 INTs is the right play.

RJ Harvey Over 55.5 Rush Yards

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) runs for a gain during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

RB1 for Denver,r RJ Harvey should be due for a good game against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills in the regular season were one of the worst rushing defenses in the NFL. This year, they allowed the fourth most rushing yards per game. And while Harvey in his past two games has not covered the over on his rushing prop, his volume has been encouraging. In those two games, he had 14 and 15 carries. Going against Buffalo, if he gets this same amount of volume, he should have no issue in hitting the over on his 55.5 rushing yards prop.

Khalil Shakir Over 5.5 Receptions

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) reacts after a touchdown on a 54-yard reception during the second half against the Carolina Panthersat Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Although in the season, Denver has one of the best passing defenses in the NFL, that should not take away from the connection WR1 for the Bills, Khalil Shakir, and QB Josh Allen have had in the postseason.

In the wildcard playoff round against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Shakir had 12 receptions for 88 yards on 12 targets. Both his target and reception totals in this game are the highest he has had this year, including the whole regular season. This prop of over 5.5 receptions looks even better when tacking on the fact that this is the fifth straight playoff game where Shakir has had 6 or more receptions. His usage has risen in the postseason, and that should not change come this game against Denver.

Evan Engram Under 2.5 Receptions

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram (1) carries the ball after a reception against the Washington Commanders in the second quarter of the game at Northwest Stadium. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

In the regular season, the Bills were one of the best teams at defending opposing TEs. There is a fantasy football stat that showcases this. In PPR fantasy formats, the Bills allowed the fewest fantasy points per game in the regular season of any team to the TE position. With Evan Engram’s play, which has been up and down this season, it is best to take his under on his 2.5 reception prop.

