Kon Knueppel, Kawhi Leonard, And  3 Other Underdog Props for Clippers vs. Hornets 

The last game of Monday’s NBA slate will be between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Charlotte Hornets. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the game.

Kon Knueppel Under 18.5 Points

Jan 3, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) drives the ball against Chicago Bulls forward Dalen Terry (7) during the first half at United Center. | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Rookie for the Hornets, Kon Knueppel, has not covered the over on his 18.5-point player prop in his last three games, and that trend should continue on Monday night. The Clippers this season are allowing the eighth fewest points per game in the NBA, giving up 113.6 points. In their last three games, they have also given up the eighth fewest points per game, allowing 106.7 points.

The Hornets and Clippers did play earlier this year, on Nov. 22. In the game, Knueppel had 26 points on 9-12 shooting, which included 6-9 from three-point range. This was the highest percentage Knueppel has shot all year from the field, and recently in five of his last six games, he has made three or fewer threes in a game.

Moussa Diabate Over 8.5 Rebounds

Jan 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabaté (14) looks to pass around Utah Jazz center Kyle Filipowski (22) during the first half at Delta Center. | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Big man for the Hornets, Moussa Diabate has been a revelation in the front court for Charlotte this season. His activity in his paint scoring and on the glass has been consistent all year, including the Hornets' last 10 games. In these contests, Diabate had had nine or more rebounds in seven of the contests.

In eight of these games, the Hornets were without rookie big man from Creighton University, Ryan Kalkbrenner. He just returned from a left knee injury, and played 24 minutes and logged 12 points and nine rebounds against the Jazz on Jan. 10. With him being back, Diabate will likely see a downtick in his minutes, but he should still be able to cover the over on his 8.5 rebound prop on Monday. The Clippers are allowing the 11th most rebounds per game in the NBA in their last three games.

Kawhi Leonard Under 3.5 Assists

Jan 9, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) looks to shoot the ball against Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) during the second quarter at Barclays Center. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Kawhi Leonard has looked like his Toronto self as of late in scoring the ball, and within this, his playmaking has also been somewhat on display. In Leonard’s last four games, he has had over 3.5 assists three times. Going up against the Hornets, it feels like this will continue. The Hornets this season are allowing the fourth-most assists per game in the NBA.

Ivica Zubac Over 25.5 Points and Rebounds

Jan 5, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) reacts against the Golden State Warriors in the first half at Intuit Dome. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ivica Zubac should dominate the interior in this contest against Charlotte. The last time these two teams met, he did well. He had 18 boards and nine rebonds in the game, covering the over on his 25.5 rebounds and points line for Monday. In Zubac’s last five games, he has only covered the over on this line one time. He should get back to the production he had in his last outing against the Hornets, with Charlotte allowing the seventh most paint points per game in the NBA being a big factor.

LaMelo Ball Under 3.5 Made 3-Pointers

Jan 3, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Lamelo Ball (1) drives the ball against Chicago Bulls forward Isaac Okoro (35) during the first half at United Center. | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

The Hornets star guard, LaMelo Ball, has lit it up from the perimeter in his last two games, making a combined 12 threes–five in one game and seven in the other. Despite this production, he should have under 3.5 made threes against the Clippers.

This season, Los Angeles is a slightly below-average team in defending the three. They are allowing the 19th fewest threes per game in the NBA. Going back to Ball’s lone game against the Clippers this season, he went 1-7 from beyond the arc. Also, in Ball’s eight career games against the Clippers, he has only had four or more made threes one time.

