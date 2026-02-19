Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White, & 3 Other Underdog Props For Warriors vs. Celtics

In the first slate of NBA games following the conclusion of NBA All-Star Weekend, the Golden State Warriors will be in action against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. Here are five of the best player props for the contest on Underdog Fantasy.

Kristaps Porzingis Under 12.5 Points

Oct 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Kristaps Porzingis (8) reacts after a basket against the Toronto Raptors in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Making his likely debut for the Warriors will be versatile big man Kristaps Porzingis. He was acquired via trade from the Atlanta Hawks. And although on paper he is the clear best active scoring option on the Warriors roster in this game against Boston, his under on his scoring prop at 12.5 is the right play.

Given the extended time Porzingis has missed due to an Achilles injury, the Warriors staff should opt to be careful with Porzingis in his return. This will almost definitely lead to him being on a strict minute restriction in his debut. This plays a part in his under on his points being a good play, along with the strength of the Celtics’ defense. This season, Boston is allowing the second-fewest points per game, 108.4.

Pat Spencer Over 1.5 3-Pointers Made

Feb 9, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Pat Spencer (61) controls the ball against Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells (0) during the third quarter at Chase Center. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Guard for Golden State Pat Spencer has shown the ability to catch fire from beyond the perimeter on occasion, and in this game against Boston, that seems like a real possibility. Boston this season is allowing the seventh most made 3-pointers per game. And in Spencer's last five games, he has made two or made threes three times.

Derrick White Under 17.5 Points

Feb 6, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) congratulates guard Payton Pritchard (11) after making a basket during the second half against the Miami Heat at TD Garden. | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Guard for the Celtics, Derrick White, was running hot offensively coming into the All-Star Break. In three of his last four games, he has had 19 or more points. Taking this momentum going against the Warriors, his over on points may seem like the right play, but it is not. His under is what the public should take.

The Warriors rank in the top 10 of the NBA and have the fewest three pointers allowed per game–this is a heavy source of White’s offensive production. Also in White’s last game against the Warriors, he had just eight points.

Neemias Queta Under 6.5 Rebounds

Jan 19, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta (88) rebounds the ball in the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Neemias Queta was a rebounding machine in January for Boston, averaging 8.9 rebounds per game. And while this high rebounding total was sustained for a month, his production on the boards in February is set to be knocked back down. This comes with the recent addition of a big man from the Chicago Bulls, Nikola Vucevic, before the end of the NBA trade deadline. Quetta’s MPG average has taken a significant hit when the former Bull has been available.

In January, he had seven games with 25 or more minutes. In the last three games, Vucevic has been active for Boston, and Queta has averaged 20 MPG. Through this stretch, he has hit the under on his rebounds prop in two of the three games. This trend should continue against the Warriors. Golden State, in their last three outings, is allowing the 12th fewest rebounds per game in the NBA, 51.3.

Gui Santos Over 18.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists

Feb 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Gui Santos (15) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Through the absence of Warriors star Stephen Curry, second-year combo forward Gui Santos has stepped up in spades. He is making an impact all over the stat sheet for the Warriors, as in his last four games, he has had over 18.5 points+rebounds+assists in all contests. With the minutes he has been giving over this stretch, averaging 30.5 MPG, he should be able to hit the over on his 18.5 combined points, rebounds, and assists line against the Celtics.

