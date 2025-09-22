Lamar Jackson And 4 Other PrizePicks Plays For Monday Night Football: Lions Vs. Ravens
Week 3 of Monday Night Football kicks off tonight as the Detroit Lions go on the road to take on the Baltimore Ravens. Both teams rebounded with dominant Week 2 victories following losses in Week 1.
The Lions recorded a 52-21 win over the Chicago Bears in a divisional matchup, scoring five touchdowns off Jared Goff passes. Detroit bounced back after a disappointing offensive display versus the Green Bay Packers in their season opener.
Baltimore also squared off in a divisional contest, taking down the Cleveland Browns 41-17 following a tough loss at the hands of the Buffalo Bills in Week 1.
For bettors, PrizePicks is offering player lines for some of the NFL’s best players suiting up in tonight’s game. Here are five of my favorite lines for Monday Night Football.
Lamar Jackson Over 46.5 Rushing Yards
Lamar Jackson showed off his elite rushing ability in a highly contested game versus the Bills in Week 1. The league’s top dual-threat signal-caller eclipsed 70 rushing yards in just six carries with a touchdown on the ground. In Week 2, Baltimore’s offense went away from Jackson’s rushing ability, as the two-time MVP found success through the air with four passing touchdowns.
Matched up against a far superior Lions defense, Jackson is likely to lean on his legs at times throughout Monday’s game. His line of 46.5 rushing yards is one bettors will likely feel confident in.
Jahmyr Gibbs Over 55.5 Rushing Yards
After being limited to just 19 yards on the ground in Week 1, Jahmyr Gibbs was freed up on the ground in Week 2 to the tune of 94 rushing yards in just 12 carries versus Chicago. He also added a touchdown on the ground.
I expect Detroit’s offense to work to establish the run versus a veteran Ravens defense, looking to get Gibbs involved early. Key injuries to Baltimore’s run defense also adds to the likelihood that Gibbs hits his line.
DeAndre Hopkins Over 20.5 Receiving Yards
In vintage fashion, DeAndre Hopkins has managed to generate chunk plays through the air in each of his first two games in Baltimore. Hopkins is coming off a two-catch, 64-yard outing versus Cleveland in Week 2 and has emerged as the deep threat in the Ravens’ passing attack.
Week 3 presents another opportunity for Hopkins to create big plays in the pass game, with Detroit’s defense will likely prioritize Baltimore’s rushing attack, along with Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman ahead of him in the passing attack.
Sam LaPorta Over 43.5 Receiving Yards
Sam LaPorta took the backseat in a crowded Lions passing attack in Week 2 after an encouraging Week 1 performance. LaPorta followed up his six-catch, 79-yard debut with just 26 yards through the air a week ago versus Chicago.
After a three-touchdown showing versus the Bears from Amon-Ra St. Brown, Baltimore’s defense will likely key-in on Detroit’s two leading receivers in St. Brown and Jameson Williams, potentially opening up LaPorta over the middle.
Roquan Smith Over 9.0 Total Tackles
Through two games, five-time All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith has recorded 25 total tackles. Versus the Browns in Week 2, Smith recorded a league-wide season-high mark with 15 total tackles.
One of the league’s top tacklers will look for another stout performance versus an explosive, and equally dynamic rushing attack from the Lions. Smith’s tackle line is very favorable for bettors this week.