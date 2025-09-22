Fantasy Sports

Lamar Jackson And 4 Other PrizePicks Plays For Monday Night Football: Lions Vs. Ravens

These are the five top PrizePicks plays for Week 3 of Monday Night Football, as the Lions take on the Ravens.

Ethen Hutton

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson looks down field before everyone lines up during first half action against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sept. 7, 2025.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson looks down field before everyone lines up during first half action against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sept. 7, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Week 3 of Monday Night Football kicks off tonight as the Detroit Lions go on the road to take on the Baltimore Ravens. Both teams rebounded with dominant Week 2 victories following losses in Week 1. 

The Lions recorded a 52-21 win over the Chicago Bears in a divisional matchup, scoring five touchdowns off Jared Goff passes. Detroit bounced back after a disappointing offensive display versus the Green Bay Packers in their season opener. 

Baltimore also squared off in a divisional contest, taking down the Cleveland Browns 41-17 following a tough loss at the hands of the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. 

For bettors, PrizePicks is offering player lines for some of the NFL’s best players suiting up in tonight’s game. Here are five of my favorite lines for Monday Night Football. 

Lamar Jackson Over 46.5 Rushing Yards

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Fantasy Footballk
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson runs with the ball during first half action against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sept. 7, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lamar Jackson showed off his elite rushing ability in a highly contested game versus the Bills in Week 1. The league’s top dual-threat signal-caller eclipsed 70 rushing yards in just six carries with a touchdown on the ground. In Week 2, Baltimore’s offense went away from Jackson’s rushing ability, as the two-time MVP found success through the air with four passing touchdowns. 

Matched up against a far superior Lions defense, Jackson is likely to lean on his legs at times throughout Monday’s game. His line of 46.5 rushing yards is one bettors will likely feel confident in. 

Jahmyr Gibbs Over 55.5 Rushing Yards

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Fantasy Footbal
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrates a touchdown against Chicago Bears during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After being limited to just 19 yards on the ground in Week 1, Jahmyr Gibbs was freed up on the ground in Week 2 to the tune of 94 rushing yards in just 12 carries versus Chicago. He also added a touchdown on the ground. 

I expect Detroit’s offense to work to establish the run versus a veteran Ravens defense, looking to get Gibbs involved early. Key injuries to Baltimore’s run defense also adds to the likelihood that Gibbs hits his line. 

DeAndre Hopkins Over 20.5 Receiving Yards

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Fantasy Footbal
Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) scores a touchdown against Buffalo Bills during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

In vintage fashion, DeAndre Hopkins has managed to generate chunk plays through the air in each of his first two games in Baltimore. Hopkins is coming off a two-catch, 64-yard outing versus Cleveland in Week 2 and has emerged as the deep threat in the Ravens’ passing attack. 

Week 3 presents another opportunity for Hopkins to create big plays in the pass game, with Detroit’s defense will likely prioritize Baltimore’s rushing attack, along with Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman ahead of him in the passing attack. 

Sam LaPorta Over 43.5 Receiving Yards

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta, Fantasy Footbal
Sep 7, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Sam LaPorta took the backseat in a crowded Lions passing attack in Week 2 after an encouraging Week 1 performance. LaPorta followed up his six-catch, 79-yard debut with just 26 yards through the air a week ago versus Chicago. 

After a three-touchdown showing versus the Bears from Amon-Ra St. Brown, Baltimore’s defense will likely key-in on Detroit’s two leading receivers in St. Brown and Jameson Williams, potentially opening up LaPorta over the middle. 

Roquan Smith Over 9.0 Total Tackles

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith, Fantasy Footbal
Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith (0) picks up a fumble and scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Through two games, five-time All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith has recorded 25 total tackles. Versus the Browns in Week 2, Smith recorded a league-wide season-high mark with 15 total tackles. 

One of the league’s top tacklers will look for another stout performance versus an explosive, and equally dynamic rushing attack from the Lions. Smith’s tackle line is very favorable for bettors this week.

Read More Fantasy On SI News

feed

Published |Modified
Ethen Hutton
ETHEN HUTTON

Ethen Hutton is a MLB, WNBA, College, and Fantasy contributor at On SI. Previously, he's covered the NBA, WNBA and NFL for Sportskeeda. Hutton is also a passionate fantasy football player and an immense music lover.

Home/DFS