LeBron James And 4 Other Underdog Player Props For Game 2 Thunder vs. Lakers

The Oklahoma City Thunder will look to take a 2-0 series lead against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the game two matchup.

LeBron James Over 20.5 Points

May 5, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dribbles down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half during game one of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The following points prop line at 20.5 for LeBron James is way too low. He is coming off a game where he went 12-17 from the field and had 27 points. This marks the fifth game in his last six where he had 21 or more points.

James, in the regular season against the Thunder, covered the over on his Thursday points prop at 20.5 one time in two games. In the game, he did not cover the over; Luka Doncic was available, and in the game, he did cover it Doncic was not available. With Doncic out again for game two, James’ chance of covering the prop increases.

Chet Holmgren Under 8.5 Rebounds

Apr 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) against the Phoenix Suns during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Chet Holmgren feels due to hit the under on his 8.5 rebounding line for Thursday night. In his last two games, he has covered the over on the line, logging 12 rebounds in each game.

Holmgren against the Lakers in the regular season had nine or more rebounds in two out of four games. Los Angeles, notably this season, is allowing the third fewest rebounds per game in the NBA.

Austin Reaves Over 4.5 Assists

May 1, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA;Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) handles the ball against Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) during the third quarter of game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Guard for the Lakers, Austin Reaves, since returning from injury, has not gotten his own offense clicking yet, but his playmaking has been there. In two of the three playoff games he has played in, including game one against the Thunder, he logged over five assists. The following trend of covering the over on his assists prop for Thursday night should continue.

Reaves is notably coming off his highest minutes total since returning from injury, playing 36 minutes. With a potential 2-0 series reality staring Los Angeles in the face, it would be no mean surprise to see this total tick up even more in game two. That would help Reaves have a better chance of covering the over on his 4.5 assists line

Ajay Mitchell Under 16.5 Points

Apr 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (25) against the Phoenix Suns during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Wing for the Thunder, Ajay Mitchell is coming off another impressive playoff performance in game one against Los Angeles. He scored 18 points, marking his second consecutive game with 17 or more points in the playoffs. The game before in game four against the Phoenix Suns, Mitchell scored 22 points. With the recent success Mitchell has had, his points prop for Thursday feels a bit high, making his under on the prop extremely intriguing.

Mitchell, going back to the regular season, in three games against the Lakers, did not have 17 or more points one time. Also, in the three games prior to hitting the over on this prop in his last two, Mitchell had under 17 points in all three games.

Marcus Smart Over 1.5 Made 3-Pointers

May 1, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) handles the ball against the Houston Rockets during the fourth quarter of game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Wing for the Lakers, Marcus Smart, has been a consistent threat from the 3-point line this playoffs. In five out of the seven postseason games he has played, he has had two or more made 3-pointers. This trend of having two or more makes should continue.

In game one, Smart went 2-8 from distance against the Thunder. Also in the latest regular-season game he played against them, he went 4-7 from distance. With his recent playoff success and regular season success against the Thunder, it is enough to warrant taking the over on Smart’s over 1.5 made 3-pointers prop.

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