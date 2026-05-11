LeBron James, Chet Holmgren, & 3 Other Underdog Props For Game 4 Lakers vs. Thunder

The Los Angeles Lakers will look to keep their season alive against the Oklahoma City Thunder, as they trail them 3-0 in a second-round series. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the matchup.

Austin Reaves Under 21.5 Points

May 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) dribbles down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half during game two of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Guard for the Lakers, Austin Reaves, is coming off another inefficient shooting performance in game three against Oklahoma City. He went 5-13 from the field and had 17 points. He should hit the under on his 21.5 player prop for Monday night yet again in game four.

Reaves, in four playoff games, has had over 21 points just one time. He also notably had under 21.5 points in all of the three games he played against the Thunder during the regular season. Also, in the last two elimination games Reaves has played in the playoffs, he had under 21.5 points both times.

Chet Holmgren Under 17.5 Points

Apr 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) against the Phoenix Suns during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Chet Holmgren has stepped up and been a consistent scoring presence for the Thunder in this series. He has had 18 or more points in every single game he has played against the Lakers so far in this series. However, despite his success, he does feel due to hit the under on his points prop in game four.

Holmgeren, in all four regular-season games against the Lakers this season, had fewer than 17.5 points. Also, the Lakers are allowing the 11th fewest points per game in the NBA this season, 113.8.

LeBron James Under 6.5 Rebounds

May 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half during game two of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

LeBron James is doing all he can at 41 years old to keep this series alive, but his efforts will likely not end up being enough. One area he has struggled to excel in during this series is on the glass. In all three games, he has under seven rebounds. His struggles should follow him into game four.

James in the regular season against the Thunder did not have seven or more rebounds against the Thunder in the two regular-season games he played against them. Also, put up against all teams in the NBA with all of their last three games played, OKC is allowing the fewest rebounds per game over that stretch in the league, 42.7.

Isaiah Hartenstein Under 8.5 Rebounds

Apr 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) against the Phoenix Suns during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Isaiah Hartenstein has been great on the glass in all of the three games thus far against Los Angeles. In all three games, he has recorded nine rebounds. Despite his success, he should hit the under on his 8.5 rebounding line for game four.

Hartenstein, in three out of four games in the regular season, had under 8.5 rebounds against Los Angeles. Also, the Lakers are allowing the third fewest rebounds per game in the league this season, 49.1.

Luke Kennard Under 2.5 Assists

Apr 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luke Kennard (10) celebrates against the Houston Rockets in the second half during game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The assists line of 2.5 is simply too high for Luke Kennard. In all three games so far this series, he has under three assists. In the nine games he has played in the playoffs, he has had three or more assists just three times, all obviously coming from the first round series against the Houston Rockets. In that series, Kennard was averaging 36.2 MPG, and in this series against the Thunder, he is averaging 28 MPG. With his playing time being less against a team, the Thunder, who are allowing the seventh fewest assists per game in the NBA this season, 24.9, tye under on his assists prop feels like an obvious play.

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