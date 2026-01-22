LeBron James, James Harden, And 3 Other Underdog Player Props For Clippers vs. Lakers

The two Los Angeles-based NBA teams, the Clippers and the Lakers, will be in action against each other on Thursday night. Here are five of the best player props for the game on Underdog Fantasy.

James Harden Under 26.5 Points

Jan 16, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) controls the ball as Toronto Raptors guard Ochai Agbaji (30) tries to defend during the third quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

James Harden has had his fair share of good scoring games lately. In his last five games, he has had two outings where he had over 30 points. But even with these encouraging recent moments with Harden’s offensive game, taking his under on his 26.5-point player prop is the right play.

The Lakers in their last three games are allowing the 10th fewest points per game. Also, Harden, in his last five career games against the Lakers, has covered the over on his Thursday prop one time.

Ivica Zubac Under 10.5 Rebounds

Jan 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) shoots against Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half at United Center. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Big man for the Clippers, Ivica Zubac, is having a great year when it comes to rebounding. He is averaging 10.8 rebounds per game, which ranks as the sixth most out of any player in the NBA. In his last four games, he has managed to cover the over on his Thursday rebounding player prop set at 10.5 every single time. Despite this success, taking the under against the Lakers is the correct play.

The Lakers are allowing the fewest rebounds of any team in the NBA. In Zubac’s last five games against them, he has only covered the over on his Thursday line one time.

LeBron James Under 12.5 Rebounds+Assists

Jan 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after a play in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

In LeBron James last five games, he has covered the over on his 12.5 rebounds+assist line four times. Going against this Clippers team, this string of success of hitting the over should get snapped.

James, in his last two games against the Clippers, has hit the under on this prop. And the Clippers this season rank in the top third of the NBA in fewest assists and rebounds allowed per game.

Kawhi Leonard Over 2.5 Made Three-Pointers

Jan 14, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives past Washington Wizards forward Justin Champagnie (9) in the first half at Intuit Dome. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Once deflated by injuries, SF for the Clippers, Kawhi Leonard is playing some of the best basketball of his career. He is averaging a career high in points per game, averaging 28.2. In this, he is also averaging a career high in made threes per game, averaging 2.9. This is one part of his game he should be able to take advantage of against the Lakers.

In his last four games against the Lakers, Leonard has made three or made three pointer three times.

Marcus Smart Over 1.5 Made Three-Pointers

Jan 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) shoots against Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. | Gary A. Vasquez

Marcus Smart is a streaky shooter from beyond the perimeter, and he certainly has a good feeling with his shot now. In his last three games, he has made nine threes, shooting 9-15 from distance. In each of these three games, he has had two or more made threes. Going against the Clippers should keep raining in triples.

The Clippers this season are a middle-of-the-pack team in defending the three-point shot, but have been one of the worst teams in defending it as of late. In their last three games, they are allowing 16.4 made threes per game. This is the third-highest average of any team in the NBA over this stretch.

