LeBron James, Ryan Rollins, and 3 Other Underdog Player Props For Lakers vs. Bucks

The final game of a 10-game NBA slate on Friday will feature the Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the game.

LeBron James Over 35.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Jan 6, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) brings the ball up court against New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

LeBron James, in his last three games, has been hooping. In this short spurt, he is averaging 29 points, eight assists, and eight rebounds. In all three of these games, he covered the over on his 35.5 pts+rebs+asts.

James has not played the Bucks this season due to being out with an injury, but with his play of late, he should be able to cover the over on this prop. He is also coming off four days of rest since he last played, so he should be as healthy as he can be at the age of 41 in this contest.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Over 42.5 Points+Rebounds

Jan 7, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) runs back on defense against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter at Chase Center. | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo, since returning from a calf injury, has seen no drop-off in his All-NBA level play. In his last four games, he has covered the over on his 42.5 rebounds, assists, and points prop in all four contests. In those games, he averaged a combined total of 48.5.

Antetokounmpo, despite missing some time this year, did play against Los Angeles. In the game, he had a combined total of 47 points, rebounds, and assists. The combination of his recent success, along with his performance against the Lakers, makes taking the over on this prop a great one.

Marcus Smart Over 3.5 Assists

Dec 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) shoots against the Detroit Pistons during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

In his last five games, Marcus Smart has shown off his playmaking prowess, logging four or more assists four times in this stretch. Over this span, he has also seen the court at a large amount, logging over 30 minutes in four of these five games. If given similar playing time again in this matchup, he should have no issue hitting the over on his 3.5 assist prop.

Deandre Ayton Over 8.5 Rebounds

Jan 6, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) reacts to a play against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Lakers center Deandre Ayton, in his last three games, has had under 8.5 rebounds in all games. Despite this, he looks to be primed to hit the over on this rebounding prop against the Bucks on Friday night.

In the lone game Ayton has played against the Bucks this season, he had 10 rebounds. Tacking on to Ayton in hittingg this over on Friday, Milwaukee is also allowing the eighth most rebounds in the NBA per game.

Ryan Rollins Over 24.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Jan 7, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) during the first quarter at Chase Center. | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Ryan Rollins, after a rough start to his NBA career, has seemed to find his home in Milwaukee with the Bucks. He has contributed at a high level all year, and especially recently, all across the stat sheet. In his last four games, he has covered the over on his player prop of combined rebounds, assists, and points set at 24.5 three times. He did struggle against the Lakers in his lone matchup against them this season, combining for just 14 points, rebounds, and assists. Despite this, given Rollins' recent success, taking his over feels like the right play.

