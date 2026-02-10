Stephon Castle, Luke Kennard, and 3 Other Underdog Player Props For Lakers vs. Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers will meet for the third time this season on Tuesday night. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the game.

Stephon Castle Over 11.5 Rebounds+Assists

Jan 19, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) drives against Utah Jazz guard Walter Clayton Jr. (13) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

In four of his last five games, second-year guard for the Spurs Stephon Castle has had 12 or more combined rebounds and assists. He also, in his latest outing, smashed the over on this player prop line, logging 24 combined rebounds and assists against the Dallas Mavericks.

Castle’s opponent for Tuesday night, the Lakers, is an optimal team for him to go against in covering this prop. This season, L.A. is tied for allowing the sixth most assists per game in the NBA. Also, in Castle’s last three games against Los Angeles, he has hit the over on this player prop twice.

LeBron James Over 7.5 Assists

Feb 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Star for the Lakers, Luka Doncic, has missed Los Angeles’ last two games with a hamstring injury. And with Doncic out, LeBron James has stepped up in terms of his playmaking on the floor, logging 10 assists in both these games. With Doncic slated to be out once again, taking the over on James’ assist line is a great play.

James, in his lone game against the Spurs this season, logged eight assists. In his last four games against San Antonio, he has had eight or more assists in every contest.

Luke Kornet Over 4.5 Rebounds

Feb 7, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet (7) dribbles the ball in the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Reserve center for the Spurs, Luke Kornet, should have a notable rebounding game against Los Angeles on Tuesday night. In his last four games, he has covered the over on his 4.5 rebound line twice. The two times he did not hit the over had four rebounds. And despite the Lakers being one of the better teams in limiting opposing team rebounds in the NBA, Kornet has found a way to have an impact on the glass against them this season.

In the two games Kornet played against the Lakers, he had eight and six rebounds.

Marcus Smart Over 11.5 Points

Feb 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) during the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Veteran wing/guard for the Lakers, Marcus Smart, has also stepped up for the Lakers in Doncic’s absence. But rather than LeBron contributing in the playmaking department, Smart has been helping in getting points on the scoreboard for Los Angeles. In the last two games Doncic has been out, Smart has scored 19 and 15 points, both outings significantly above his season PPG average of 9.9. Smart takes this scoring momentum into a game against a team he had his best offensive outing against this season.

Back on Nov. 5, Smart had 26 points against San Antonio, which included eight threes.

Luke Kennard Under 2.5 Rebounds

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luke Kennard (10) controls the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

With this low of a line, Luke Kennard's rebound player prop set at 2.5 can be a scary line to take the under, but it is the correct play. Kennard, in his last four games, has hit the under on this prop three times.

He will take this low hit rate in covering the over against a Spurs team who are allowing the ninth fewest rebounds per game in the NBA this season. Also Kennard in his latest game against San Antonio this season, back when he played for the Atlanta Hawks, had two rebounds.

