Bryce Young, Jalen Coker Advertise the Best DFS Lineup Stacks of Week 3 Fantasy Football
Brock Purdy has been making his mark in the NFL MVP race. Bryce Young is making his mark as a long-shot MVP candidate. Tyler Shough leads the NFL in passing. The list goes on for those who are breaking out in September. We use data, matchups, and much more to configure the best opportunities of the week. Those result in the following four best QB/WR stacks for Week 3 fantasy football and DFS.
Brock Purdy and Mike Evans
The 49ers play host to their division rival, the Arizona Cardinals, this Sunday. For the second straight week, the 49ers are the biggest favorites and a hot survivor pool pick.
My power index hands the Cardinals a 31st-ranked defense rating in the NFL. Through two weeks, they rank 22nd in Pass EPA/Dropback Allowed. We know that Evans will be a prime red-zone target. He has two of them so far in 2025, including a touchdown. Since 2021, Evans has a red-zone catch rate of 53.5% and 58.1% inside the 10-yard line.
Bryce Young and Jalen Coker
The Carolina Panthers are averaging 35.5 points per game. Surely, that number is going to come down to earth, but that may not be this week.
The Cleveland Browns are playing host this weekend. They are rated as my 30th-best coverage grouping and 26th-best defense. In Pass EPA/Dropback Allowed, the Browns are 18th. In Success Rate Allowed, they are 27th.
More importantly, Coker has a 29% target share this season. He leads the team with 16 receptions on an 88.9% catch rate. Coker also leads all Panthers in red zone target share at 27.8%, or 5 total targets, with 4 inside the 10-yard line.
Tyler Shough and Chris Olave
The NFL leader is passing aims to remain at the top after facing a middling Raiders team. The Raiders are just below average in defensive rating. The connection between Shough and Olave has been matchup-proof, featuring 23 targets, 18 receptions, 268 yards, and 1 touchdown.
I would show favor to the ceiling of favor across this duo in all key metrics. Shough is passing for over 330 yards per game. They are also at home in what will be a very loud Caesars Superdome in the Sunday late slate.
Be sure to avoid the Commanders' and Cowboys' bad defenses. On paper, it looks good. However, each game is expected to have wind gusts exceeding 30 mph, and rain is almost certain. The nor'easter is doing them no favors.
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Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.