Luka Doncic, Aaron Gordon, and 3 Other Underdog Player Props For Nuggets vs. Lakers

In what should be an entertaining game, the Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday Night. This will be the two teams' first time playing each other this season. Here are five of the best player props to take on Underdog Fantasy for the matchup.

Peyton Watson Over 19.5 Points

Jan 13, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) reacts to making a basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during the fourth quarter at Smoothie King Center. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Offensively for the Nuggets, Peyton Watson has started to come into his own. In his last 10 games, he has had 20 or more points seven times. This trend of Watson covering his Tuesday player prop point line at 19.5 should continue, given the Lakers' recent poor form on defense.

Los Angeles, in their last three games, are allowing 120 points per game. This ranks as the fourth most points per game in the NBA over this span. In this stretch of games, they have allowed six players to score over 20 points against them.

LeBron James Over 12.5 Rebounds+Assists

Jan 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in action against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The oldest active player in the NBA, LeBron James, has still found a way to make an impact in his 23rd NBA season. This rings especially true in what he has provided Los Angeles as a rebounder and playmaker as of late. In his last 10 games, he has had over 12.5 rebounds+assists seven times. He should make it eight of his last 11 times against Denver.

James, in his last eight career games against the Nuggets, has covered the over on this prop. Also, to make taking this prop look even better, Denver, in their last three games are allowing the second most rebounds per game.

Luka Doncic Under 32.5 Points

Jan 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Star guard for the Lakers, Luka Doncic, is having another All-NBA level season, but his under on his points prop is the correct play against Denver. In his last three games, he has covered the over on this prop one time. And against the Nuggets in recent memory, he has struggled to hit this prop.

Doncic, in his last three games against Denver, has had under 33 points, with two of these games played at Denver’s home arena. With the large altitude change, Denver is regarded as one of the toughest places to play in the NBA. So, with his recent struggles to cover the over on this prop this season and against the Nuggets, along with not playing at their arena this season, taking the under on Doncic’s 32.5 point prop is the correct play.

Aaron Gordon Over 6.5 Rebounds

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) dribbles the ball up court in the first quarter against the Washington Wizards at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Forward for the Nuggets, Aaron Gordon, has covered the over on his Tuesday player prop of 6.5 rebounds in two of his last three games. This success should continue against a lately subpar rebounding team with the Lakers.

Los Angeles, in their last three games, have allowed the seventh most rebounds per game in the NBA. Gordon has also had success against the Lakers in rebounding in his career. In his last seven games against them, he has had seven or more rebounds five times.

Rui Hachimura Under 1.5 Made Threes

Jan 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) moves the ball against Toronto Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (54) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Rui Hachmiua, as of late, from beyond the perimeter has struggled to knock down shots. In his last four games, he has had fewer than two threes three times. The Nuggets, who have been great at limiting made threes recently, make the possibility of these struggles continuing seem likely.

Denver, in their last three games are tied for allowing the fewest made three pointers per game. They and the Sacramento Kings over this span are giving up nine makes from distance per game.

More NBA Fantasy News On SI