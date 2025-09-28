Matthew Golden And 2 More Rookies To Watch Out For On Sunday Night Football
Sunday Night Football will feature some of the NFL’s brightest stars in Week 4, as the Green Bay Packers go on the road to take on the Dallas Cowboys. Tonight’s matchup is one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the Week 4 slate of action, with Micah Parsons set to return to Dallas for the first time since being traded ahead of the regular season.
Each side is looking to rebound from losses in Week 3, with Green Bay suffering a 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns, while Dallas was handed a 31-14 loss in a matchup versus the Chicago Bears.
Both the Packers and the Cowboys are notorious for drafting and developing talent and will look for some key contributions from their respective rookies. Here are four rookies for fantasy football owners to watch out for on Sunday Night Football.
Matthew Golden - Green Bay Packers
Green Bay broke a two-decade streak without selecting a receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft with the selection of Matthew Golden. After back-to-back quiet performances in his first two games, Golden emerged with a four-catch, 52-yard performance in a Week 3 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
Golden is one of the top receivers among the Packers’ group of pass-catchers and could have opportunities to generate chunk plays in the pass game matched up against an inconsistent Cowboys secondary.
Savion Williams - Green Bay Packers
Joining Golden on our list is his rookie counterpart in the receiver room, Savion Williams. Green Bay selected Williams in the third round of the draft, and the rookie could see action versus Dallas with Jayden Reed and Christian Watson both sidelined in Green Bay’s receiving corps.
Williams has been used in various ways in Green Bay's offense through his first three games in the league, but has yet to carve out a consistent role. A matchup versus one of the worst secondary units in the NFL could present an opportunity for the rookie to emerge behind a group of veteran wideouts.
Jaydon Blue - Dallas Cowboys
Week 4 presents an ideal opportunity for Cowboys rookie running back Jaydon Blue to make his NFL debut. An injury to CeeDee Lamb presents an opening on the offense for Blue to suit up in the backfield for the first time in his career. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer has offered promising updates on Blue following a lingering injury.
Blue could help fill the void left by Lamb with versatility in the pass game after missing each of Dallas’ first three games to start the season. Should he suit up, Blue could see immediate volume in the Cowboys’ backfield.