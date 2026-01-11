Michael Porter Jr. And 3 Other Fantasy Basketball Sell-High Candidates

The fantasy basketball season is in full swing, with managers looking to maximize lineup production. Some of the NBA’s top players have gotten off to notable starts as the halfway point of the regular season approaches. Other star players may be in the midst of notable streaks of output that may not persist throughout the year.

Managers could look to execute trades sooner than later, looking to capitalize on the fantasy basketball value of such players. These players could command significant returns to help bolster lineups. Here are four sell-high candidates to this point of the NBA season:

Michael Porter Jr. - Brooklyn Nets

Jan 9, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) shoots the ball against Los Angeles Clippers guard Kris Dunn (8) during the third quarter at Barclays Center. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

In his first season with the Brooklyn Nets, Michael Porter Jr.’s scoring ability has been on full display. After being traded from the Denver Nuggets ahead of the 2025-26 season, Porter emerged with some of the top scoring production in the league. Over 29 games, he’s averaging career-high marks in points, rebounds, assists and steals, posting 25.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists, adding 1.1 steals per game on the defensive end.

An efficient Porter is creating significant trade buzz, drawing attention from playoff contenders throughout the league. Should he be moved, he’d likely take on a reduced role for a title contender, subsequently hampering his fantasy impact. Fantasy managers could capitalize on his notable trade value before a potential deal is reached.

Keyonte George - Utah Jazz

Jan 3, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) takes a three-point shot against the Golden State Warriors during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. | John Hefti-Imagn Images

Despite the Utah Jazz’s struggles to start the season, Keyonte George has emerged as a bright spot for the Western Conference’s 13th seed. The former No. 16 overall pick has taken a significant leap from a production standpoint, averaging 24.1 PPG, 4.3 RPG and 6.9 APG. He’s currently ranked as the 20th-leading scorer in the league, posting the 12th-most assists per game of any player in the league.

Though his output remains immensely encouraging, especially in fantasy, his start in January has raised concerns over the sustainability of George’s production. George is still averaging north of 20.0 PPG, but has struggled to limit turnovers and capitalize from beyond the arc. Despite recent concerns, his fantasy value remains vastly elevated, making him a prime sell-high candidate for managers.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker - Atlanta Hawks

Jan 7, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) shoots against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at State Farm Arena. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Like Porter, veteran forward Nickeil Alexander-Walker has broken out in his first season with a new team. While his rise may have been less predictable than that of Porter, Alexander-Walker ranks second on the Atlanta Hawks in scoring, averaging a career-high 20.5 PPG, along with 3.6 RPG and 3.3 APG, shooting 44.3% from the field and 37.0% from beyond the arc with career-high volume.

Monitoring his previous trends of production throughout his career, I feel it’s unlikely Alexander-Walker sustains such levels of output for the entirety of the season. Fantasy managers could command a notable haul for the veteran forward while his value remains elevated in the trade market.

Deni Avdija - Portland Trail Blazers

Jan 7, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) reacts while being interviewed by Brooke Olzendam after Trail Blazers defeating Houston Rockets 103-102 at Moda Center. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

The Portland Trail Blazers have been one of the biggest surprises in the NBA this season, due in large part to the efforts of star forward Deni Avdija. Avdija has left his mark on a Blazers squad that’s won seven of their last eight, averaging 26.1 PPG, 7.1 RPG and 7.0 APG over 39 games, emerging as one of the top point forwards in the league this season. His success has translated to fantasy basketball, where he ranks among the top forwards in the NBA.

While others on the list project to dip in production, I feel that Avdija will sustain similar output throughout the season. Still, with significant fantasy value, he would command a massive haul for managers in need of help at other positions in their respective lineups. The potential first-time All-Star’s value continues to rise with each passing game.

Read More Fantasy On SI News