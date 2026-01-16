Michael Porter Jr. and 4 Other NBA DFS Picks to Dominate the Slate (January 16th)

We come into this Friday with another calculated plan of attack for this NBA DFS Main Slate. This will feature (4) Games to attack, topped by the Cavaliers @ 76ers. Yesterday, another healthy scratch for Jusuf Nurkic killed our lineup. For that, I learn my lesson, and we move on. Be sure to trust these (5) players to start on the January 16th Main Slate.

Jeremiah Fears, PG/SG (NO) — $5,300 (FanDuel) | $5,500 (DraftKings)

Jeremiah Fears is better than you pic.twitter.com/QdOvyl5uGO — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 15, 2026

The offense-only Pelicans will take on the Pacers tonight, who rank 21st versus Point Guards. We love Fears as a dynamic scoring option. He averages nearly 5x of his salary tonight and he is 3rd on the Pelicans in Usage Rate (24.3%). Fears is very consistent at scoring anywhere from 20-30 fantasy points, however he does achieve upside often. He has scored 29+ fantasy points in five of his last eleven games.

Donovan Mitchell, SG/PG (CLE) — $9,600 (FanDuel) | $9,600 (DraftKings)

I will put my chips on Mitchell tonight as our high-cost item. Truthfully, I do not love this slate of Shooting Guards, so it makes sense to press a high-upside superstar. Mitchell has achieved 59+ fantasy points four times over the last month. In that time, he has only twice failed to score 37+ fantasy points.

Tonight, Mitchell takes on a 76ers team that is dead in the middle of Defenses versus Shooting Guards. He does have an elite Usage Rate of 31.6%, which shows that the sky is the limit with the ball in his hands constantly.

Paul George, SF/PF (PHI) — $6,600 (FanDuel) | $6,700 (DraftKings)

George is going to play tonight, despite a knee injury designation. We find him favorably priced as he averages about 4.8x of his salary tonight. The Cavaliers also oppose the 76ers as the 24th Ranked Defense versus Small Forwards.

When it comes to 76ers basketball, George will not be shy on the court. He is 3rd on the team in Usage Rate (22.3%), and he has also scored 35+ fantasy points five times over the last three weeks.

Michael Porter Jr., PF/SF (BKN) — $8,900 (FanDuel) | $8,900 (DraftKings)

The Power Forward position is spread thin for advantageous matchups tonight. Amidst this issue, Porter Jr. stands out to us. The Nets have benefited from recently favorable matchups, and this is the case again as the Bulls are 28th versus Power Forwards.

In Usage Rate, Porter Jr. is 2nd on the Nets, and 1st among starters (29.0%). The shot-heavy Forward has also achieved 45+ fantasy points four times in his last six games.

Day'Ron Sharpe, C (BKN) — $4,700 (FanDuel) | $5,000 (DraftKings)

Another big-time Day'ron Sharpe game, with 15 & 9 in just 19 minutes. Since moving back to the bench, he's averaging 10.8/10.8 with 5 OREBS in 19 MPG, the best backup center in the NBA pic.twitter.com/ugMCpbJagH — Nets Film Room (@NetsFilm) January 15, 2026

We are stacking Nets', again. Crazy, some may say, but they have produced dividends, and this matchup is favorable. Sharpe is very hot of recent. He has produced 35+ fantasy points in three of his last eight games. That would hit about 8x of this salary.

Sharpe is among the elite rebounders in the NBA with a 42.1% Rebound Rate. In this matchup, the Bulls are 26th versus Centers. It is rare we have 8x ability, but we do have it at a huge discount.

